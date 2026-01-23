U19 World Cup 2026, India vs New Zealand Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch IND vs NZ match live on TV, online?

Looking for U19 World Cup 2026 India vs New Zealand live streaming details? Here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch the IND vs NZ match live on TV and online. Check match timing, broadcast channels, streaming platforms and full viewing guide.

While their senior counterparts are engaged in a 5-match T20 series, the India and New Zealand U-19 teams are set to clash in the World Cup on Saturday. The Kiwis enter this match with little room for mistakes, as a defeat could eliminate them from the tournament.

On the other hand, India will be looking for captain Ayush Mhatre to regain his form before the crucial Super 6 stages. The skipper has struggled in the tournament so far, scoring just 19 runs against the USA in the opening match and only 6 runs in the game against Bangladesh. His previous competitive outing, the U-19 Asia Cup, was also disappointing, with the young player accumulating only 65 runs across 5 matches.

In contrast, the New Zealand U-19 team has seen both of their matches against the USA and Bangladesh end without a result. Currently sitting in second place on Group B's points table, the BlackCaps will be eager to play a full match and secure a victory.

Live Streaming Details

When and where will the India vs NZ U19 World Cup 2026 match take place?

The India vs NZ U19 World Cup 2026 match will be played at the Queen Sports Club in Bulawayo on January 24, 2026, Saturday. The match will start at 01:00 PM IST.

When will the toss of India vs NZ U19 World Cup 2026 match take place?

The toss for the India vs NZ U19 World Cup 2026 match is scheduled to take place at 12:30 PM IST.

Where to watch India vs NZ U19 World Cup 2026 match live telecast and live stream in India?

The India vs NZ U19 World Cup 2026 match series will be livestreamed on the JioHotstar app and telecast on the Star Sports Network.

Squads

India: Ayush Mhatre (c), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, D. Deepesh, Mohamed Enaan, Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu, Kishan Kumar Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Udhav Mohan, Henil Patel, Khilan A. Patel, Harvansh Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi

New Zealand: Aryan Mann, Hugo Bogue, Tom Jones(c), Snehith Reddy, Marco Alpe(w), Jacob Cotter, Jaskaran Sandhu, Callum Samson, Flynn Morey, Selwin Sanjay, Mason Clarke, Harry Burns, Brandon Matzopoulos, Hunter Shore, Harry Waite, Luke Harrison

