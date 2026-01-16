U19 World Cup 2026, India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch IND vs BAN match live on TV, online?

Looking for U19 World Cup 2026 India vs Bangladesh live streaming details? Here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch the IND vs BAN match live on TV and online. Check match timing, broadcast channels, streaming platforms and full viewing guide.

India began their tournament campaign in emphatic fashion, defeating the USA by six wickets in a rain-affected encounter. The bowlers set the tone, dismissing the opposition for just 107 runs. Right-arm pacer Henil Patel was outstanding, claiming 5 for 16 in his seven overs, while the rest of the attack provided solid support.

With Bangladesh next on the schedule, India’s formidable batting line-up will be eager for more time at the crease. The upcoming clash promises to be a stern test—Bangladesh also overcame the USA comfortably, ensuring Ayush Mhatre’s side will face stiff competition.

At the top of the order, skipper Ayush Mhatre and 14-year-old opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi aim to provide another strong platform, with vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra ready to follow. The middle order boasts the versatile Aaron George and Vedant Trivedi, while wicketkeeper Abhigyan Kundu adds further depth.

India’s pace arsenal includes D. Deepesh, RS Ambrish, Henil Patel, Kishan Kumar Singh, and Udhav Mohan. The spin department is equally well-stocked, featuring Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, and Mohamed Enaan, offering the team a wealth of options.

India’s legacy in this tournament is impressive, with five titles from 16 editions, making them the most successful team since the competition’s inception in 1988, when Australia claimed the inaugural trophy.

Recent results have further enhanced India’s confidence, with series victories in England, Australia, and South Africa over the past year. Their win against the USA marked their 14th in 17 matches, a record they’ll be keen to extend against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, will look to captain Azizul Hakim for both leadership and runs. Alongside vice-captain Zawad Abrar, who forms the core of their batting, both have amassed more than 1,000 Youth ODI runs since the last World Cup in 2024. Kalam Siddiki, with 857 runs in the same period, adds further firepower.

Their bowling attack is formidable, particularly in seamer-friendly conditions. Iqbal Hossain and Al Fahad have been standouts since the previous U19 World Cup, with 45 and 43 wickets respectively. Left-arm spinner Samiun Basir has also been effective, collecting 29 wickets at an economy rate below four.

Live Streaming Details

When will the ICC U19 World Cup match between India U19 and Bangladesh U19 take place?

The ICC U19 World Cup match between India U19 and Bangladesh U19 will be played on Saturday, January 17.

Where will the ICC U19 World Cup match between India U19 and Bangladesh U19 take place?

The ICC U19 World Cup match between India U19 and Bangladesh U19 will be held at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Which TV channels will telecast the ICC U19 World Cup match between India U19 and Bangladesh U19?

The ICC U19 World Cup match between India U19 and Bangladesh U19 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to catch the live streaming of the ICC U19 World Cup match between India U19 and Bangladesh U19?

Live streaming of the ICC U19 World Cup match between India U19 and Bangladesh U19 will be available on the JioHotstar app.

Squads

India: Ayush Mhatre(c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Kanishk Chouhan, Harvansh Pangalia, RS Ambrish, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Khilan Patel, Kishan Kumar Singh, Aaron George, Udhav Mohan, Mohamed Enaan

Bangladesh: Zawad Abrar, MD Rifat Beg, Md Azizul Hakim Tamim(c), Kalam Siddiki Aleen, Md Rizan Hossan, Md Farid Hasan Faysal(w), Iqbal Hossain Emon, Sheikh Paevez Jibon, Md Samiun Basir Ratul, Al Fahad, Saad Islam Razin, Shadhin Islam, Md Abdullah, Shahria Al-Amin, Shahriar Ahmed

