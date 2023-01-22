U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, IND vs AUS Super 6: India handed first loss as Australia win by 7 wickets

File Photo

India Women, spearheaded by Shafali Verma, endured a disappointing start to their campaign in the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Super 6. On Saturday, January 21, they were defeated by Rhys McKenna's Australia by seven wickets at the North-West University No1 Ground in Potchefstroom. Despite a valiant effort, India Women were unable to overcome the formidable Australian side, leaving them with a difficult task ahead in the tournament.

After being sent in to bat first, Skipper Shafali got India off to a promising start with a few fours. However, when pacer Milly Illingworth dismissed her in the second over, the Indian innings quickly unraveled.

Shweta Sehrawat, one of India's most impressive batters in the tournament, alongside Shafali, valiantly attempted to keep the score up until Sianna Ginger dismissed her in the 11th over. Sehrawat scored 21 runs off 29 balls, including three fours, and was one of the three batters, alongside Hrishita Basu and Titas Sadhu, to reach double figures.

India were eventually bowled out for 87 in 18.5 overs. Ginger was the standout performer for the Australian bowlers, finishing with impressive figures of 4-0-13-3. Illingworth and Maggie Clarke both contributed two wickets apiece, helping the Aussies to a comprehensive victory.

The run-chase was expected to be a breeze for Australia, who crossed the finish line with 37 balls to spare. After the Aussies lost three wickets for 37 in 5.4 overs, Claire Moore and Amy Smith made sure that their team didn't encounter any further hiccups.

A superb win for Australia to start off their Super 6 round



Watch the Women's #U19T20WorldCup for FREE on https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v (in select regions)



https://t.co/znoCEThCFk pic.twitter.com/GLu9QKjrMP — ICC (@ICC) January 21, 2023

Moore remained unbeaten on 25, while Smith, who has already played a few seasons for the Hobart Hurricanes in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), scored 26 off 25 with one four and a six.

India's next match in the Super 6 is against Sri Lanka on Sunday, January 22 at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

