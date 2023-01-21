U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023, India vs Australia, Super 6: Predicted XI, pitch report and live streaming details

The Indian team started the World Cup on a high, finishing the group stage without losing a single game.

India Women will face off against Australia Women in the Super Six game of the ICC Women’s Under 19 T20 World Cup 2023 on January 21, 2023. The North-West University No. 1 Ground in Potchefstroom will be the venue for this thrilling match. This highly anticipated clash between two of the world's top teams promises to be an exciting spectacle for cricket fans around the globe.

The Indian squad began the World Cup on a high note, completing the group stage without a single loss. Team India topped the Group D points table with six points and a net run rate of +4.039, cementing their place as a formidable force in the tournament. Their impressive performance has set the stage for a thrilling run in the knockout stages.

The Shafali Verma-led Indian team will now shift their focus to the Super Six round of the tournament, where they will face the formidable Australian side in their upcoming match. This is sure to be an exciting clash between two of the world's top cricketing nations, and the Indian team will be looking to make a statement with a victory.

After suffering a shocking defeat against Bangladesh in the opening match of the tournament, the Australian team bounced back with two consecutive victories, ultimately finishing in second place in the points table with four points and a net run rate of +3.015. The Aussies now face a daunting challenge as they take on an in-form Indian side in their first game of the Super Six.

Match Details

India Women U19 vs Australia Women U19, Super Six

Date and Time: January 21, 2023, Saturday, 05:15 pm IST

Venue: North-West University No.1 Ground, Potchefstroom

India W vs Australia W Pitch Report

There will be some assistance for the seam bowlers in the early stages of the match, while the spinners will come into play in the later stages. The batters must exercise caution in the beginning, but can open up their shots as the game progresses. The average first-innings score at the venue is typically between 90 and 100 runs.

Probable XIs

India Women U19: Shafali Verma (C), Shweta Sehrawat, Richa Ghosh (wk), Gongadi Trisha, Sonia Mehdiya, Hrishita Basu (WK), Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Shabnam MD.

Australia Women U19: Kate Pelle (wk), Sianna Ginger, Claire Moore, Ella Hayward, Amy Smith, Lucy Hamilton, Rhys McKenna (C), Ella Wilson, Charis Bekker, Milly Illingworth, Maggie Clark

