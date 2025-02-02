The victory signified India's successful title defense, as they had claimed the previous edition under the leadership of Richa Ghosh.

India's U19 women's team has successfully defended their T20 World Cup title, achieving a convincing nine-wicket victory over South Africa at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. Trisha was crucial in helping India win in just 11.2 overs by scoring an unbeaten. 44 while chasing a modest target of 83 runs.

After their previous victory under Richa Ghosh's captaincy, this victory gives India their second straight crown. The entire Indian team erupted onto the field, covered in the national flag, to celebrate their amazing accomplishment as soon as the last run was scored.

India's spinners demonstrated their prowess on a sluggish pitch prior to the chase, grabbing nine wickets to dismiss South Africa for just 82 runs. Choosing to bat first, South Africa struggled to keep up with India's well-organized bowling assault.

The trio of left-arm spinners Parunika Sisodia, Aayushi Shukla, and Vaishnavi Sharma each contributed two wickets, while Trisha was outstanding with the ball, taking three. With 17 wickets at the end of the competition, Vaishnavi was the top wicket-taker thanks to her exceptional play.

Even though South Africa got off to a strong start with two boundaries from Jemma Botha in the opening over, Parunika made a breakthrough early on by dismissing Simone Lourens for a duck. As South Africa began to struggle, Aayushi joined the assault and replaced Diara Ramlakan.

Captain Kayla Reyneke tried to mount a counterattack but was caught at long-off, giving Trisha her first wicket. Aayushi later bowled Karabo Meso, further crippling South Africa's innings at 44/5.

A brief partnership of 30 runs between Fay Cowling and Mieke van Voorst offered some resistance, but Trisha and Vaishnavi quickly wrapped up the innings. India's dominant display set the stage for a straightforward chase, culminating in a well-deserved title victory.

