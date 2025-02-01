U19 Women's T20 World Cup: Niki Prasad's India and Kayla Reyneke's South Africa will face off in the championship match on Super Sunday at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

India is gearing up to take on South Africa in the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 final this Sunday in Kuala Lumpur. Shafali Varma led the team to their first title in 2023 in South Africa, and now all eyes are on Nikki Prasad to guide the team in defending their championship.

Under Nikki Prasad's leadership, the team has been formidable, winning all six of their matches. Spinners Parunika Sisodia, Aayushi Shukla, and Vaishnavi Sharma have stood out, with Vaishnavi achieving a hat trick against Malaysia and Parunika earning player of the match honors in the semi-final against England. Aayushi has also made her mark, taking 12 wickets and becoming the second-highest wicket-taker.

Gongadi Trisha has emerged as India's top batter, amassing 265 runs at an impressive average of 66.25. She made headlines by scoring her first century against Scotland during the Super Six match. G Kamalini heads into the final with momentum, having scored fifties in her last two outings. Fast bowlers Shabnam Shakeel and VJ Joshitha are also expected to play crucial roles.

On the South African side, captain Kayla Reyneke is in great form, leading the wicket-taking charts with 10 wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 4.34. She has also contributed with the bat, scoring 43 runs in four innings at an average of 14.33. Jemma Botha is their leading run-scorer, with 89 runs at an average of 29.66. Other key players to keep an eye on in the final include Mona Lisa Legodi, Nthabiseng Nini, and Seshnie Naidu.

Live Streaming Details

The U19 Women's T20 World Cup final is set to start at 12 PM IST. Fans can catch this exciting match live on the Star Sports network, and it will also be available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Squads

India: G Kamalini (w), Gongadi Trisha, Sanika Chalke, Niki Prasad (c), Ishwari Awsare, Mithila Vinod, Aayushi Shukla, Joshitha V J, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Vaishnavi Sharma, Bhavika Ahire, Drithi Kesari, Anandita Kishor, Sonam Yadav

South Africa: Jemma Botha, Simone Lourens, Fay Cowling, Kayla Reyneke (c), Karabo Meso (w), Mieke van Voorst, Seshnie Naidu, Luyanda Nzuza, Ashleigh van Wyk, Monalisa Legodi, Nthabiseng Nini, Diara Ramlakan, Diedre van Rensburg, Chanel Venter, Jae Leigh Filander

Also read| WWE Royal Rumble 2025: Match card, start time, how to watch live and more - Everything you need to know