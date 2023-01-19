U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 IND vs SCO: Trisha, Mannat Kashyap shine as India beat Scotland by 86 runs

India Women U19 vs Scotland Women U19 T20 World Cup 2023

India secured their place at the top of Group D with a commanding 85-run victory over Scotland in their final group stage match of the ICC Under 19 Women's T20 World Cup in Benoni on Wednesday afternoon. The impressive performance solidified India's position as a top contender in the tournament, setting the stage for a thrilling run in the knockout stages.

India made their intentions clear when they elected to bat after winning the toss, and even the early loss of captain Shafali Verma and Sonia Mehdiya could not derail their plans. G Trisha's dazzling 57 off 51 balls, featuring six boundaries, was the highlight of the innings. She was ably supported by the dependable Richa Ghosh, as the pair put together a 70-run partnership for the third wicket.

Ghosh's experience shone through as she scored 33 from 35 balls, including three boundaries. The pair fell within three balls of each other, and it was left to Shweta Sehrawat to provide the finishing touches to the innings. She smashed 31 not out from just 10 balls, with four fours and two maximums, propelling India to 151 for four.

Chasing 152 to win, Scotland began with Ailsa Lister (14 off 14 balls) and Darcey Carter (24 off 22 balls) combining for 24 runs in the first four overs. However, once they departed, Scotland's momentum quickly dissipated, highlighting the steep learning curve they have faced over the past two weeks.

Mannat Kashyap tore through the middle-order, snaring four wickets for a mere 12 runs in her four-over spell. Archana was equally destructive, claiming three scalps for a mere 14 runs in her allotted overs.

The devastation was complete as Scotland were bowled out for just 66 runs, losing their last six wickets for a mere 16 runs. Sonam Yadav put the final nail in the coffin, taking two wickets in her seven deliveries.

India now move on to the Super Six stage, where they will be seen as one of the top contenders for the inaugural U19 Women’s T20 World Cup.

