Cricket

CRICKET

U19 Asia Cup final row escalates as PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi confirms ICC complaint against India over players' behaviour

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has confirmed that Pakistan will lodge a formal complaint with the ICC against India following the U19 Asia Cup final controversy, citing concerns over on-field conduct during the match.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 31, 2025, 10:06 PM IST

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is preparing to lodge an official complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) against India, citing unsportsmanlike conduct during the recently finished Under-19 Asia Cup. This announcement was made by PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi during a media briefing in Lahore.

As reported by APP, Naqvi held a press conference at the Gaddafi Stadium, where he expressed that the PCB has taken serious notice of the Indian U19 team's behavior, particularly their refusal to shake hands with the Pakistan players after the final match. He stated that such actions contradict the spirit of cricket and mentioned that the board is in the process of formally addressing the matter with the ICC.

Pakistan triumphed over India by a significant margin in the U19 Asia Cup final held in Dubai on December 21. Naqvi emphasized that Pakistan is committed to keeping cricket and politics separate, as advised by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Nonetheless, he made it clear that Pakistan will not tolerate unequal treatment.

"PCB aims to maintain a separation between cricket and politics under the guidance of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif," he was quoted as saying by APP. Previously, the Times of India had reported on PCB's intentions to file an official complaint with the ICC concerning the behavior of Indian players.

The controversy stems from on-field tensions during the final, where players from both teams engaged in verbal exchanges. Former Pakistan captain and current U19 team mentor Sarfaraz Ahmed later condemned the actions of some Indian players, stating that their gestures were inappropriate.

Tensions heightened after the match when Indian players allegedly bypassed the traditional handshake and accepted their runners-up medals without acknowledging PCB and ACC chief Naqvi. This incident mirrored a previous no-handshake approach taken by the Indian senior team against Pakistan in earlier multi-nation tournaments.

The strained relationship between the two teams has persisted due to the recent political tensions between their countries, leading to handshakes being avoided at various ICC and ACC events.

As India and Pakistan prepare to face off once more in the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup and T20 World Cup 2026, it will be intriguing to observe whether this issue will be addressed.

Also read| India Cricket Calendar 2026: Complete Team India schedule, dates and venues

