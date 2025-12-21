FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Janhvi Kapoor shows how velvet sarees can be perfect winter fashion statement, SEE pics

U19 Asia Cup Final: India receive runners-up medal from ICC official, snub PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi as he joins Pakistan celebrations

MGNREGA row: VB-G RAM G Bill gets nod from President Droupadi Murmu, becomes law

Dharmendra wished both India and Pakistan should love his last film Ikkis, Sunny Deol urges fans: 'Love for my papa is deeply...'

Blasphemy allegation, brutal lynching and no evidence: What happened in Mymensingh? Is Dhaka going Pakistan's way?

Mukesh Ambani's BIG statement on India's need for AI amid mass layoffs: 'Of course we need it but...'

Vicky Kaushal names first film his baby boy should see from his filmography, it's not Chhaava, Sam Bahadur, Sardar Udham, but...

Amid Bangladesh violence, India takes BIG step, suspends visa operations in...

IND vs PAK U-19 Asia Cup 2025 Final: Sameer Minhas, Ali Raza shine as Pakistan beat India by 191 runs to win title

Heated scenes in U-19 Asia Cup final: Vaibhav Suryavanshi fires back with shoe gesture after Pakistan star's angry send-off - Watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Janhvi Kapoor shows how velvet sarees can be perfect winter fashion statement, SEE pics

Janhvi Kapoor shows how velvet sarees can be perfect winter fashion statement

U19 Asia Cup Final: India receive runners-up medal from ICC official, snub PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi as he joins Pakistan celebrations

U19 Asia Cup Final: India receive runners-up medal from ICC official, snub PCB

Dharmendra wished both India and Pakistan should love his last film Ikkis, Sunny Deol urges fans: 'Love for my papa is deeply...'

Dharmendra wished both India and Pakistan should love his last film Ikkis

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film, SEE pic

Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film

Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics

Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree

HomeCricket

CRICKET

U19 Asia Cup Final: India receive runners-up medal from ICC official, snub PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi as he joins Pakistan celebrations

Awkward scenes unfolded after the U-19 Asia Cup final as India received their runners-up medals from an ICC official instead of PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, who was seen joining Pakistan’s title celebrations. The medal ceremony moment sparked debate following the high-voltage IND vs PAK clash.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 21, 2025, 07:05 PM IST

U19 Asia Cup Final: India receive runners-up medal from ICC official, snub PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi as he joins Pakistan celebrations
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Dubai turned into a pressure cooker for the U19 Asia Cup 2025 final—blistering heat, high stakes, and plenty of drama. Pakistan stormed to a huge 191-run win, grabbing the trophy in style. But honestly, it was the post-match ceremony that stole the show for all the wrong reasons, putting the icy India-Pakistan relationship right back in the spotlight.

Let’s start with the cricket. Pakistan just owned the day. Sameer Minhas smashed a jaw-dropping 172 off 119 balls, lifting his team to 347/8. India never got going in the chase. Ali Raza ripped through their lineup, picking up four wickets. India collapsed for just 156. As soon as that last wicket fell, though, everyone’s attention turned to the podium.

The mood shifted fast during the awards. Mohsin Naqvi—who wears a lot of hats as head of the PCB, boss of the ACC, and Pakistan’s Interior Minister—stood front and center at the ICC Academy Ground. But when it came time for the Indian team to collect their medals, things got awkward. The Indian players avoided the main stage where Naqvi waited, skipping the usual handshake. Instead, they picked up their medals from Mubashshir Usmani, an ICC director, off to the side on the grass—far from the spotlight, and even further from Naqvi.

Also read| Heated scenes in U-19 Asia Cup final: Vaibhav Suryavanshi fires back with shoe gesture after Pakistan star's angry send-off - Watch

This wasn’t just a one-off snub. It’s the latest move in a long, tense standoff between the two countries. Ever since the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s military response earlier this year, things have been at a boiling point. The BCCI told the team to avoid any handshakes with Pakistan, and India followed it to the letter, just like the senior squad did when they refused to take the Asia Cup trophy from Naqvi. Sportsmanship took a back seat to politics, and everyone noticed.

Meanwhile, Naqvi was all smiles with the Pakistani side—joining them for the victory lap, handing the trophy to captain Farhan Yousaf, and posing right in the middle of the celebration photos. The difference couldn’t have been clearer: Pakistan basked in the win, while India kept their distance.

So, Pakistan gets to celebrate their first U19 Asia Cup title since 2012. But under all the confetti, the story’s bigger than cricket. These teenagers are the future of the sport, but right now, they’re stuck playing out the same old rivalry their countries can’t seem to leave behind. For India, the silver medal came with a big, silent message—a gesture that echoed louder than any cheer from the stands.

Also read| Who is Sameer Minhas? Pakistan U-19 sensation torments India with record-breaking knock in Asia Cup 2025 final

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Janhvi Kapoor shows how velvet sarees can be perfect winter fashion statement, SEE pics
Janhvi Kapoor shows how velvet sarees can be perfect winter fashion statement
U19 Asia Cup Final: India receive runners-up medal from ICC official, snub PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi as he joins Pakistan celebrations
U19 Asia Cup Final: India receive runners-up medal from ICC official, snub PCB
MGNREGA row: VB-G RAM G Bill gets nod from President Droupadi Murmu, becomes law
MGNREGA row: VB-G RAM G Bill gets nod from President Droupadi Murmu
Dharmendra wished both India and Pakistan should love his last film Ikkis, Sunny Deol urges fans: 'Love for my papa is deeply...'
Dharmendra wished both India and Pakistan should love his last film Ikkis
Blasphemy allegation, brutal lynching and no evidence: What happened in Mymensingh? Is Dhaka going Pakistan's way?
Blasphemy allegation, mob lynching, no evidence: Is Dhaka going Pakistan's way?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film, SEE pic
Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film
Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree
Dhurandhar 2: Will Bade Sahab's identity be revealed? Here's all you need to know about Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's film; release date, plot and more
Dhurandhar 2 Bade Sahab identity all you need to know about Ranveer Singh film
Epstein Files RELEASED: From Bill Clinton in Pool to Michael Jackson with Jeffrey Epstein, Ex-Prince Andrew lying on lap, fresh batch of photos published
Epstein Files RELEASED: From Bill Clinton in Pool to Michael Jackson...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement