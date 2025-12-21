U19 Asia Cup Final: India receive runners-up medal from ICC official, snub PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi as he joins Pakistan celebrations

Awkward scenes unfolded after the U-19 Asia Cup final as India received their runners-up medals from an ICC official instead of PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, who was seen joining Pakistan’s title celebrations. The medal ceremony moment sparked debate following the high-voltage IND vs PAK clash.

Dubai turned into a pressure cooker for the U19 Asia Cup 2025 final—blistering heat, high stakes, and plenty of drama. Pakistan stormed to a huge 191-run win, grabbing the trophy in style. But honestly, it was the post-match ceremony that stole the show for all the wrong reasons, putting the icy India-Pakistan relationship right back in the spotlight.

Let’s start with the cricket. Pakistan just owned the day. Sameer Minhas smashed a jaw-dropping 172 off 119 balls, lifting his team to 347/8. India never got going in the chase. Ali Raza ripped through their lineup, picking up four wickets. India collapsed for just 156. As soon as that last wicket fell, though, everyone’s attention turned to the podium.

The mood shifted fast during the awards. Mohsin Naqvi—who wears a lot of hats as head of the PCB, boss of the ACC, and Pakistan’s Interior Minister—stood front and center at the ICC Academy Ground. But when it came time for the Indian team to collect their medals, things got awkward. The Indian players avoided the main stage where Naqvi waited, skipping the usual handshake. Instead, they picked up their medals from Mubashshir Usmani, an ICC director, off to the side on the grass—far from the spotlight, and even further from Naqvi.

This wasn’t just a one-off snub. It’s the latest move in a long, tense standoff between the two countries. Ever since the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s military response earlier this year, things have been at a boiling point. The BCCI told the team to avoid any handshakes with Pakistan, and India followed it to the letter, just like the senior squad did when they refused to take the Asia Cup trophy from Naqvi. Sportsmanship took a back seat to politics, and everyone noticed.

Meanwhile, Naqvi was all smiles with the Pakistani side—joining them for the victory lap, handing the trophy to captain Farhan Yousaf, and posing right in the middle of the celebration photos. The difference couldn’t have been clearer: Pakistan basked in the win, while India kept their distance.

So, Pakistan gets to celebrate their first U19 Asia Cup title since 2012. But under all the confetti, the story’s bigger than cricket. These teenagers are the future of the sport, but right now, they’re stuck playing out the same old rivalry their countries can’t seem to leave behind. For India, the silver medal came with a big, silent message—a gesture that echoed louder than any cheer from the stands.

