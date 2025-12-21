Janhvi Kapoor shows how velvet sarees can be perfect winter fashion statement, SEE pics
U19 Asia Cup Final: India receive runners-up medal from ICC official, snub PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi as he joins Pakistan celebrations
MGNREGA row: VB-G RAM G Bill gets nod from President Droupadi Murmu, becomes law
Dharmendra wished both India and Pakistan should love his last film Ikkis, Sunny Deol urges fans: 'Love for my papa is deeply...'
Blasphemy allegation, brutal lynching and no evidence: What happened in Mymensingh? Is Dhaka going Pakistan's way?
Mukesh Ambani's BIG statement on India's need for AI amid mass layoffs: 'Of course we need it but...'
Vicky Kaushal names first film his baby boy should see from his filmography, it's not Chhaava, Sam Bahadur, Sardar Udham, but...
Amid Bangladesh violence, India takes BIG step, suspends visa operations in...
IND vs PAK U-19 Asia Cup 2025 Final: Sameer Minhas, Ali Raza shine as Pakistan beat India by 191 runs to win title
Heated scenes in U-19 Asia Cup final: Vaibhav Suryavanshi fires back with shoe gesture after Pakistan star's angry send-off - Watch
CRICKET
Awkward scenes unfolded after the U-19 Asia Cup final as India received their runners-up medals from an ICC official instead of PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, who was seen joining Pakistan’s title celebrations. The medal ceremony moment sparked debate following the high-voltage IND vs PAK clash.
Dubai turned into a pressure cooker for the U19 Asia Cup 2025 final—blistering heat, high stakes, and plenty of drama. Pakistan stormed to a huge 191-run win, grabbing the trophy in style. But honestly, it was the post-match ceremony that stole the show for all the wrong reasons, putting the icy India-Pakistan relationship right back in the spotlight.
Let’s start with the cricket. Pakistan just owned the day. Sameer Minhas smashed a jaw-dropping 172 off 119 balls, lifting his team to 347/8. India never got going in the chase. Ali Raza ripped through their lineup, picking up four wickets. India collapsed for just 156. As soon as that last wicket fell, though, everyone’s attention turned to the podium.
The mood shifted fast during the awards. Mohsin Naqvi—who wears a lot of hats as head of the PCB, boss of the ACC, and Pakistan’s Interior Minister—stood front and center at the ICC Academy Ground. But when it came time for the Indian team to collect their medals, things got awkward. The Indian players avoided the main stage where Naqvi waited, skipping the usual handshake. Instead, they picked up their medals from Mubashshir Usmani, an ICC director, off to the side on the grass—far from the spotlight, and even further from Naqvi.
Victory lap with ACC and PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi by Pakistan players after winning the #U19AsiaCup 2025.#PAKU19vINDU19 | #Cricket | #Pakistan | #MohsinNaqvi | #SarfarazAhmed | #India | #Dubai pic.twitter.com/0SzoRGQsws— Khel Shel (@khelshel) December 21, 2025
Also read| Heated scenes in U-19 Asia Cup final: Vaibhav Suryavanshi fires back with shoe gesture after Pakistan star's angry send-off - Watch
This wasn’t just a one-off snub. It’s the latest move in a long, tense standoff between the two countries. Ever since the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s military response earlier this year, things have been at a boiling point. The BCCI told the team to avoid any handshakes with Pakistan, and India followed it to the letter, just like the senior squad did when they refused to take the Asia Cup trophy from Naqvi. Sportsmanship took a back seat to politics, and everyone noticed.
Meanwhile, Naqvi was all smiles with the Pakistani side—joining them for the victory lap, handing the trophy to captain Farhan Yousaf, and posing right in the middle of the celebration photos. The difference couldn’t have been clearer: Pakistan basked in the win, while India kept their distance.
So, Pakistan gets to celebrate their first U19 Asia Cup title since 2012. But under all the confetti, the story’s bigger than cricket. These teenagers are the future of the sport, but right now, they’re stuck playing out the same old rivalry their countries can’t seem to leave behind. For India, the silver medal came with a big, silent message—a gesture that echoed louder than any cheer from the stands.
Also read| Who is Sameer Minhas? Pakistan U-19 sensation torments India with record-breaking knock in Asia Cup 2025 final