HomeCricket

CRICKET

U19 Asia Cup 2025: Full schedule, venues, squads and live streaming - Blockbuster IND vs PAK clash slated for THIS date

Get the complete guide to the U19 Asia Cup 2025, including full schedule, venues, squads, format and live-streaming details. The tournament’s blockbuster IND vs PAK clash is set for THIS date, making it one of the most-anticipated fixtures of the year.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 11, 2025, 03:38 PM IST

U19 Asia Cup 2025: Full schedule, venues, squads and live streaming - Blockbuster IND vs PAK clash slated for THIS date
The upcoming U19 Asia Cup is set to showcase the finest Asian teams clashing in a thrilling fifty-over format, kicking off on December 12. The tournament will see Asia’s five full-member Test-playing nations—India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan—competing alongside rising teams like Nepal, Malaysia, and the UAE. This event is strategically scheduled just ahead of the ICC Men's U19 World Cup, acting as a vital preparatory stage for the prestigious competition.

The men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 is slated to unfold in the United Arab Emirates.

In a highly anticipated matchup, bitter rivals India and Pakistan find themselves in Group A, alongside Malaysia and the host nation, UAE. Meanwhile, Group B consists of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal. Each team will compete against every other team in their group once, with the top two teams from each group moving on to the semi-finals, ultimately leading to the championship showdown.

U19 Asia Cup 2025 Full Schedule 

 
Date Match Teams Venue
Fri, 12th Dec 2025 Match 1 India U19s vs UAE U19s ICC Academy, Dubai
Match 2 Pakistan U19s vs Malaysia U19s The Sevens Stadium, Dubai
Sat, 13th Dec 2025 Match 3 Bangladesh U19s vs Afghanistan U19s ICC Academy, Dubai
Match 4 Sri Lanka U19s vs Nepal U19s The Sevens Stadium, Dubai
Sun, 14th Dec 2025 Match 5 India U19s vs Pakistan U19s ICC Academy, Dubai
Match 6 UAE U19s vs Malaysia U19s The Sevens Stadium, Dubai
Mon, 15th Dec 2025 Match 7 Bangladesh U19s vs Nepal U19s The Sevens Stadium, Dubai
Match 8 Afghanistan U19s vs Sri Lanka U19s ICC Academy, Dubai
Tue, 16th Dec 2025 Match 9 Pakistan U19s vs UAE U19s ICC Academy, Dubai
Match 10 India U19s vs Malaysia U19s The Sevens Stadium, Dubai
Wed, 17th Dec 2025 Match 11 Bangladesh U19s vs Sri Lanka U19s ICC Academy, Dubai
Match 12 Afghanistan U19s vs Nepal U19s The Sevens Stadium, Dubai
Fri, 19th Dec 2025 Semi-final 1 A1 vs B2 ICC Academy, Dubai
Semi-final 2 B1 vs A2 The Sevens Stadium, Dubai
Sun, 21st Dec 2025 Final (Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2) ICC Academy, Dubai

Live Streaming Details

The tournament will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network. Viewers can catch the live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website.

Squads

India: Ayush Mhatre (C), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), Yuvraj Gohil, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Naman Pushpak, D. Deepesh, Henil Patel, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan, Aaron George

Pakistan: Saad Baig (C), Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Faham-ul-Haq, Farhan Yousuf, Haroon Arshad, Mohammad Ahmed, Mohammad Huzaifa, Mohammad Riazullah, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Tayyab Arif, Umar Zaib, Usman Khan

Afghanistan: Mehboob Taskin (C), Khalid Ahmadzai (WK), Osman Sadat, Faisal Khan Shinozada, Uzair Khan Niazi, Azizullah Miakhil, Nazeefullah Amiri, Khatir Khan Stanikzai, Nasratullah Nooristani, Abdul Aziz Khan, Salam Khan Ahmadzai, Wahidullah Zadran, Zaitullah Shaheen, Rohullah Arab and Hafeezullah Zadran.

Bangladesh: Azizul Hakim Tamim (C), Zawad Abrar, Samiun Basir Ratul, Sheikh Paevej Jibon, Rizan Hossan, Shadin Islam, Md Abdullah, Farid Hasan Faysal, Kalam Siddiki Aleen, Iqbal Hossain Emon, Rifat Beg, Shahriar Al Amin, Ahmed Shahriar, Saad Islam Razin, Md Shabuj.

UAE: Yayin Rai (C), Ahmed Khodadad, Aliasgar Shums, Ayaan Misbah, Karan Dhiman, Muhammad Bazil Asim, Naseem Khan, Noorullah Ayobi, Prithvi Madhu, Rayan Khan, Saleh Amin, Shalom D'Souza, Uddish Suri, Yug Sharma, Zainullah Rahmani.

Malaysia: Deeaz Patro (C), Muhammad Aalif, Jaashwin Krishnamurthi, Hamzah Panggi, Muhammad Akram, Mohammad Hariz Afnan, Azib Wajdi, Muhamad Nurhanif, Che Ahmad Al Atif Che Zaman, Muhd Asyraf Rifaie Mohd Afinid, Mohammad Hairil (WK), Muhammad Fathul Muin, Nagineswaran Sathnakumaran, Syakir Izzudin

Nepal: Ashok Dhami (C), Aashish Luhar (WK), Vansh Chhetri, Niraj Kumar Yadav (WK), Dilsad Ali, Aprajit Poudel, Shushil Bahadur Rawal, Dayanand Mandal, Nitesh Kumar Patel, Chandan Ram, Roshan Bishwakarma, Darsh Sonar, Nishcal Kshetri, Cibrin Shrestha Schedule & How to Watch

Sri Lanka: Vimath Dinsara (C), Kavija Gamage (V/C), Dimantha Mahavithana, Viran Chamuditha, Dulnith Sigera, Chamika Heenatigala, Adham Hilmy, Chamarindu Nethsara, Kithma Vidanapathirana, Sethmika Seneviratne, Sanuja Ninduwara, Kugathas Mathulan, Rasith Nimsara, Vigneshwaran Akash, Tharusha Navodya

