Headlines

Massive blow for RCB? Star Australia all-rounder reveals he is suffering from irreversible chronic kidney disease

Amid separation rumours, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan arrive together to attend annual function at Aaradhya's school

‘Shame on MI:’ Netizens react after Mumbai Indians remove Rohit Sharma from captaincy

U19 Asia Cup 2023: Ariful Islam, Maruf Mridha shine as Bangladesh beat India by 4 wickets to enter final

Dunki vs Salaar: Trade experts predict who will win box office clash between Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

U19 Asia Cup 2023: Ariful Islam, Maruf Mridha shine as Bangladesh beat India by 4 wickets to enter final

Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosale blessed with a baby girl; Tabu, Sunil Grover, Raveena Tandon congratulate couple

Meet superstar who made debut with Zeenat Aman, quit Bollywood after flop films, got recognition from Ramayana

8 tips to remove feet tanning

IPL 2024 auction: Top overseas spinners teams can target

Captains of Mumbai Indians in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Amid separation rumours, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan arrive together to attend annual function at Aaradhya's school

Amitabh Bachchan calls Suhana Khan out getting question on dad Shah Rukh wrong in Kaun Banega Crorepati: 'Beti ko...'

Dunki vs Salaar: Trade experts predict who will win box office clash between Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas

HomeCricket

Cricket

U19 Asia Cup 2023: Ariful Islam, Maruf Mridha shine as Bangladesh beat India by 4 wickets to enter final

Bangladesh is set to face off against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the tournament's final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 08:08 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Bangladesh secured their spot in the final of the U19 Asia Cup 2023 after a thrilling victory over India by four wickets in the semi-final on Friday, December 15. The match took place at the ICC Academy Ground No 2 in Dubai.

Now, Bangladesh is set to face off against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the tournament's final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. In a remarkable turn of events, the UAE emerged victorious in their semi-final clash against Pakistan, triumphing by a margin of 11 runs. 

After being put in to bat first, India was bowled out for 188 in 42.4 overs. Musheer Khan and Murugan Abhishek displayed commendable performances, scoring 50 and 62 runs respectively. However, despite their valiant efforts, India's total proved insufficient. The duo showcased exceptional resilience, forging a partnership of 84 runs for the seventh wicket, rescuing India from a precarious position of 61 for six in just 15.5 overs.

Maruf Mridha emerged as the standout bowler for Bangladesh, claiming remarkable figures of 4 wickets for 41 runs in his 10 overs. Rohanat Doullah Borson and Sheikh Parvez Jibon also made significant contributions, each securing two wickets.

Bangladesh encountered a challenging situation when their score was reduced to 34 for three wickets. However, Ariful Islam and Ahrar Amin joined forces and forged a remarkable partnership of 138 runs for the fourth wicket, ultimately placing the Tigers in a commanding position.

Ariful displayed exceptional batting skills, scoring an impressive 94 runs off just 90 balls. Meanwhile, Amin exhibited patience and contributed a valuable 44 runs, including three fours. India's Naman Tiwari and Raj Limbani managed to take three and two wickets respectively, but Bangladesh successfully chased down the target with 7.1 overs to spare.

READ| Watch: Virat Kohli leaves for South Africa to participate in 2-match Test series, poses for selfie with fan

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Land, offices of Anil Ambani's bankrupt company in Pune, Chennai, Bhubaneswar among assets to be sold

REVEALED: Identity of two persons who breached Lok Sabha security and sprayed gas in the House

Canisters were in...: Accused Manoranjan reveals details on how Parliament attack was planned

Nikhil Kamath backed Third Wave Coffee begins lay off, Rs 1251 crore startup firing…

Meet Dubai’s richest Indian woman, who is UAE’s first female doctor; now runs Rs 3600 crore firm

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE