U19 Asia Cup 2023: Ariful Islam, Maruf Mridha shine as Bangladesh beat India by 4 wickets to enter final

Bangladesh secured their spot in the final of the U19 Asia Cup 2023 after a thrilling victory over India by four wickets in the semi-final on Friday, December 15. The match took place at the ICC Academy Ground No 2 in Dubai.

Now, Bangladesh is set to face off against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the tournament's final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. In a remarkable turn of events, the UAE emerged victorious in their semi-final clash against Pakistan, triumphing by a margin of 11 runs.

After being put in to bat first, India was bowled out for 188 in 42.4 overs. Musheer Khan and Murugan Abhishek displayed commendable performances, scoring 50 and 62 runs respectively. However, despite their valiant efforts, India's total proved insufficient. The duo showcased exceptional resilience, forging a partnership of 84 runs for the seventh wicket, rescuing India from a precarious position of 61 for six in just 15.5 overs.

Maruf Mridha emerged as the standout bowler for Bangladesh, claiming remarkable figures of 4 wickets for 41 runs in his 10 overs. Rohanat Doullah Borson and Sheikh Parvez Jibon also made significant contributions, each securing two wickets.

Bangladesh encountered a challenging situation when their score was reduced to 34 for three wickets. However, Ariful Islam and Ahrar Amin joined forces and forged a remarkable partnership of 138 runs for the fourth wicket, ultimately placing the Tigers in a commanding position.

Ariful displayed exceptional batting skills, scoring an impressive 94 runs off just 90 balls. Meanwhile, Amin exhibited patience and contributed a valuable 44 runs, including three fours. India's Naman Tiwari and Raj Limbani managed to take three and two wickets respectively, but Bangladesh successfully chased down the target with 7.1 overs to spare.

