U19 Asia Cup 2021: India defeat Bangladesh by 103 runs, to face Sri Lanka in final

On a day when Team India's senior team defeated South Africa in the first Test at Centurion, India's young brigade competing at the U19 Asia Cup 2021 also won their respective game against Bangladesh U19.

With this win, the Indian colts have now booked a place into the final, wherein they will clash with Sri Lanka on Friday, December 31. The final will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Reigning world champions in the U19 category, Bangladesh were unbeaten in the tournament so far, and after winning the toss, captain Rakibul Hasan chose to bowl first. India responded by scoring 243 runs in their 50 overs, at the loss of 8 wickets.

Batsman Shaik Rasheed starred for the Men in Blue as he struck an unbeaten 90 runs in 108 balls which comprised of three boundaries and one maximum. Skipper Yash Dhull (26 off 29 balls), Raj Bawa (23 off 40 balls) and bowler Vicky Ostwal (28 off 18 balls) played the supporting act.

#ACC #U19AsiaCup #Final, here we come!



India U19 beat Bangladesh U19 by 103 runs in the semifinal and seal a place in the summit clash.



In reply, the Bangla Tigers could only muster up a total of 140 runs, as their whole batting lineup folded in less than 40 overs. Batsman Ariful Islam was Bangladesh's top scorer with 42 runs in 77 balls, but apart from him, nobody else could muster up a big score.

After their win in the semifinal, India will now face Sri Lanka on Friday, who defeated Pakistan in the other semifinal by a margin of 22 runs. The final of the U19 Asia Cup 2021 will be played from 11:00 AM IST onwards, in Dubai.