U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for MUM vs BLR in PKL 2022

In match number 78 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022, U Mumba will take on Bengaluru Bulls tonight.

U Mumba are currently in seventh place in the league table, with 36 points having won just 4 of their 12 league games. They won their previous encounter against Telugu Titans 42-35 and would be hoping to continue the winning momentum.

However, U Mumba will have a hard time squaring off against the most in-form team in the division. Bengaluru Bulls currently sit pretty atop the league standings with 46 points, having won 8 of their 14 games. The Bulls also defeated Telugu Titans in their previous game 36-31 and would therefore look to further consolidate their position at the top.

With the race for playoffs heating up and just 10 points separating Dabang Delhi in second place and Puneri Paltan in 9th place, tonight's match could have some serious impact on the league table.

Dream11 Prediction - U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls

MUM vs BLR Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls match today.

U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls: Predicted Lineups

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, V Ajith Kumar, Harendra Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, Rinku HC, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari, Rahul Sethpal

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Deepak Narwal, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Bharat, Aman

U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls: My Dream11 Team

Aman, Harendra Kumar, Bharat, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Pawan Sehrawat (c), Abhishek Singh (vc), Deepak Narwal

U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls: Match details

The match will be played on January 26, 2021, Wednesday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.