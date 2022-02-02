U-19 World Cup semifinal: Yash Dhull reveals India U19 will 'focus' on THIS aspect against Australia

Four-time champs of the ICC Under-19 World Cup, India will take on Australia in the Super League semifinal on Wednesday. Ahead of the mouth-watering clash, India U19 skipper Yash Dhull highlighted a key area where his team will 'focus' upon during their blockbuster semifinal against three-time champs Australia.

Despite the fact that covid-breached the Indian colts' camp and as many as five first-team players were infected including Dhull himself, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reacted swiftly and sent reserve players as backup for India U19.

The youngsters put on a brilliant show against the likes of Uganda and Ireland and also swiped aside defending champions Bangladesh in the Super League quarterfinal.

The team is back to full strength now, and they are roaring to go for an unprecedented fifth U-19 World Cup triumph. However, standing in their way are heavyweights Australia.

Speaking in the pre-match press conference ahead of the semifinal, Yash Dhull rated the Aussie bowling line-up normal, while he also stated that the Indian colts will 'focus' on 'building partnerships'.

"Australian bowling attack is a normal one and we focus on building partnerships as soon as we lose quick wickets," said Dhull on being questioned if India loses wickets in quick succession. He further continued, "Our focus then shifts towards building partnerships so that we could score more in death overs."

Dhull also heaped praise on former Indian legend VVS Laxman who is with the Indian colts and helped them tackle obstacles such as covid.

"Laxman sir shares his experience with us which is very crucial for upcoming games and he has a very important role in our camp. It wasn't difficult as VVS Laxman sir used to call us to guide us. So it wasn't tough and we were focused towards the Bangladesh match (sic),” said the 19-year-old.

The match between India U19 and Australia U19 will be played at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua from 6.30 PM IST onwards.