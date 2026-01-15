FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
U-19 World Cup, IND vs USA: Abhigyan Kundu, Henil Patel star as India beat USA by 6 wickets in opener

India began their U-19 World Cup campaign with a comfortable six-wicket win over USA in the opening match, powered by standout performances from Abhigyan Kundu and Henil Patel. The duo played key roles in guiding India to victory, giving the team a strong start to the tournament.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 15, 2026, 08:40 PM IST

India kicked off their U-19 World Cup journey with a straightforward 6-wicket victory against the USA at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. The match was shortened to 37 overs per side due to the DLS method, setting India a revised target of 96 runs, which they chased down with ease. Abhigyan Kundu was the standout performer, scoring an impressive unbeaten 42 off 41 balls, including five fours and a six. Contributions also came from Captain Ayush Mhatre (19) and Vihaan Malhotra (18), aiding India in securing the win. Kanishk Chouhan added a useful 10 runs, while star player Vaibhav Suryavanshi had a subdued outing, getting out for just 2 runs at the hands of Ritvik Appidi.

On the bowling front for the USA, Ritvik Appidi emerged as the most effective bowler, claiming two wickets for 24 runs in five overs. Rishabh Shimpi took one wicket for 29 runs, and captain Utkarsh Srivastava also picked up a wicket, conceding only 17 runs. The other bowlers struggled to make an impact against the Indian batsmen.

Earlier in the match, India won the toss and opted to bowl first. This decision proved to be advantageous as the USA was bowled out for a mere 107 runs. Young fast bowler Henil Patel showcased an exceptional performance, taking five wickets and spearheading the bowling attack. He made an early breakthrough by dismissing Amrinder Gill, followed by Deepesh Devendran who took out Sahil Garg.

Patel maintained his dominance by claiming the wickets of Arjun Mahesh, USA captain Utkarsh Srivastava, Sabrish Prasad, and Rishabh Shimpi, completing his five-wicket haul.

The Gujarat-born pacer concluded his spell with remarkable figures of 5 for 16 in seven overs. Deepesh Devendran (1/19), RS Ambrish (1/14), Khilan Patel (1/27), and Vaibhav Suryavanshi each chipped in with a wicket.

For the USA, Nitish Sudini was the highest scorer with 36 runs off 52 balls. Sahil Garg and Arjun Mahesh both scored 16 runs, while Adnit Jhamb added 18, helping their team reach a modest total. No other batsman managed to score in double figures.

With this win, India moved up the points table and aims to maintain their winning streak. Positioned in Group A, India is set to face Bangladesh in their next match on January 17.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
