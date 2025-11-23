'Two years ago, you plunged my country...': Ravi Shastri left speechless by Travis Head's 'special' Ashes opener carnage

Ravi Shastri heaped high praise on Travis Head after his explosive knock in the Ashes opener, calling the innings “special” and one of the finest counterattacking displays in recent memory. Head’s blitz shifted momentum and lit up the start of the iconic series.

Travis Head has earned the nickname ‘headache’ in India for a good reason. The left-handed batsman consistently elevates his performance when Australia faces tough challenges, a fact well recognized by the Indian team. During the ODI World Cup 2023 and the World Test Championship (WTC) final held in the same year, Head showcased his talent by dominating Indian bowlers, leading Pat Cummins' squad to remarkable victories. However, it was in the recent first Ashes Test against England at Perth's Optus Stadium that the 31-year-old arguably delivered the finest innings of his career.

In the final innings, Head scored 123 runs, making the achievement even more significant as it came while Australia was chasing a target of 205 on a challenging and bouncy pitch in Perth. Notably, he did not bat in his usual middle-order position, stepping up to open the innings due to Usman Khawaja's absence.

Ravi Shastri, the former all-rounder and head coach of India, could hardly contain his excitement after witnessing Head's remarkable performance in Perth, which enabled Australia to chase down the target of 205 in just one session, concluding the match against England in under two days.

Shastri also referenced how Head silenced the entire Indian crowd with his century during the 2023 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

“Travis Head… two years ago, you plunged my country into silence. And today, you have done it again, in the best format of the game, in blistering fashion, with one of the great innings. Take a bow. England… that was special,” Shastri wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

When Usman Khawaja was ruled out due to injury, the Australian management faced a dilemma over who would open the innings in pursuit of 205 runs.

Ultimately, it was decided that Head would take the field alongside debutant Jake Weatherald, and the decision proved to be a masterstroke. From the outset, the 31-year-old aggressively attacked the England bowlers, reaching his century in just 69 balls.

Although he was eventually dismissed by Brydon Carse, the damage was already done, and Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith later secured victory for Australia, giving the team a 1-0 lead in the series. After his dismissal, Head received congratulations from Ben Stokes and the rest of the England team on the field.

