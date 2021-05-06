Two weeks after her mother passed away, India cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy loses her sister to COVID-19

In another distressing news in the country suffering from the COVID-19 crisis, Team India's cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy's sister has died of COVID-19 on Thursday. Krishnamurthy herself had tested negative last month but her sister Vatsala had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Indian all-rounder had lost her mother, Cheluvamba Devi, to the deadly virus two weeks ago in similar circumstances. Her former coach Irfan Sait posted about the same on his Instagram story.

Earlier, Veda Krishnamurthy had informed everyone of her mother's passing on Twitter. "Appreciate all the messages I have received about the loss of my Amma. As you can imagine my family is lost without her. We now pray for my sister. I have tested negative & appreciate if you can respect our privacy. My thoughts & prayers go out to those going through the same!”

Appreciate all the messages I have received about the loss of my Amma. As you can imagine my family is lost without her. We now pray for my sister. I have tested negative & appreciate if you can respect our privacy. My thoughts & prayers go out to those going through the same!! — Veda Krishnamurthy (@vedakmurthy08) April 24, 2021

India is going through a deadly second wave of the COVID-19 virus which has claimed many lives and has left people gasping for oxygen and hospital beds. On Thursday, India reported a record 4.12 Lakh cases in the last 24 hours, in its highest single-day spike since the pandemic began early last year. Apart from the cases, India also reported 3,980 deaths due to the COVID-19, taking the total death toll to 2,30,168.