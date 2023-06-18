'Two of the most important...': KL Rahul pens heartfelt message for his father and Suniel Shetty on Father’s Day

Image Source: Instagram @klrahul

Indian cricketer KL Rahul shared a touching message on Father's Day, expressing his gratitude towards his father, Dr. K.N. Lokesh, and his father-in-law, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty.

The heartfelt message was accompanied by candid photos of the three men, taken during the traditional functions leading up to KL Rahul's wedding with Athiya Shetty.

In his message, KL Rahul emphasized the significant role that both his father and father-in-law have played in his life, and expressed his deep love and respect for them.

"Grateful for the love, wisdom,strength and the guidance from two of the most important men in my life. Happy Father's Day," he captioned the photos.

KL Rahul is currently on the road to recovery after sustaining a thigh injury during the IPL 2023 game between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Unfortunately, the injury forced him to miss the rest of the IPL and also prevented him from recovering in time for India's World Test Championship final against Australia.

Rahul's absence was felt by Team India, as he played a crucial role with Rohit Sharma during the 2021 tour of England, helping India win two Tests. His temperament and ability to leave the ball and know where his off stump is, is something that other Indian batters struggled to apply in the WTC final.

Although there is no set date for Rahul's expected international comeback, India is hopeful that he will return to peak fitness soon, with the ODI World Cup taking place later this year.

