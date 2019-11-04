Two Bangladeshi cricketers vomited during IND-BAN 1st T20I match due to Delhi's 'poor air condition': Report

Bangladesh cricketers Soumya Sarkar and one more player vomited on Sunday (November 3) during the first T20I match of the three-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, according to ESPNCricinfo reports.

Team India faced a 7-wicket defeat against Bangladesh in the first match as the away side registered their first-ever victory against the "Men In Blue" in T20I cricket. This was also a special day for the shortest format of the game as this was the 1000th match of T20I cricket in the history of the game.

The nation's capital currently has very poor air quality and the pollution level is also severe which brought up fresh doubts in the minds of BCCI stubbornness before the start of the game.

On November 3, the entire city was covered with thick smog with the Air Quality Index labelling it into the hazardous category.

The AQI levels in Delhi did hit 473 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, making the air quality into ‘severe’ category.

Due to this "very poor" pollution conditions in Delhi, BCCI also received a lot of criticism for making the national capital host a cricket match without taking health factors into considerations.

“Personally, this air pollution is nothing for me,” MOTM Mushfiqur Raim said after the match.

“I was much more interested in which bowler I was facing. Playing against India in front of a big crowd isn’t something Bangladesh team gets every day. I think we have come to play our biggest bilateral series, so these things don’t matter.”

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly also claimed, later on, that he and his team will be more careful while scheduling matches in North India during the winter period.

“In future, when we schedule, especially in the northern part of India during the winter, we will have to be a little bit more practical,” Ganguly said.

“I know post-Diwali it’s a bit tough in the north. I hope everything goes fine.”