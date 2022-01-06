'What did Marco Jansen do to Bumrah?': Twitterati slam Indian pacer for being expensive in run-crunch Test match

The second Test between India and South Africa is surely not going in the favour of the visitors as Proteas skipper Dean Elgar is putting on a strong show at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

While the host nations have reduced the total they need to win the second Test, Indian bowlers are for now just helping them inch closer towards victory.

Among them is India lead bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who has given away 59 runs in 15 overs and has not taken a wicket yet. In fact, his overs had five wides with an economy of 3.90.

Seeing the way Bumrah has underperformed has got netizens riled up and even taken to Twitter to slam him.

What did Marco Jansen do to Bumrah? #SAvIND — Shenuk Jayasinghe (@imshenukj) January 6, 2022

What a poor display of bowling by the famed Indian bowlers. Nobody to support Shardul. Bumrah & Shami were rendered to such an ordinary bowlers in the 2 nd innings. January 6, 2022

Never trust bumrah in must win games. — Hussain (@jrmadrid_1) January 6, 2022

Bumrah has disappointed big time — Mehmaan Nawaz (@PankajG69519847) January 6, 2022

Dean Elgar is dealing with Bumrah and Shami decisively January 6, 2022

As for the clash, majority of the Day 4 was washed out due to rain. BCCI also revealed that a total of 34 overs would be bowled.

South Africa skipper Dean Elgar (64 off 162) and Temba Bavuma (01 off 03) have been on the crease and they need 59 runs to win. As for the Men in Blue, they need to pick seven wickets to win the 2nd Test and the series, but it looks like the Proteas side are looking to draw the game.