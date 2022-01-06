Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'What did Marco Jansen do to Bumrah?': Twitterati slam Indian pacer for being expensive in run-crunch Test match

While South Africa has reduced the total they need to win the second Test, Indian bowlers are for now just helping them inch closer towards victory.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 06, 2022, 08:42 PM IST

'What did Marco Jansen do to Bumrah?': Twitterati slam Indian pacer for being expensive in run-crunch Test match

The second Test between India and South Africa is surely not going in the favour of the visitors as Proteas skipper Dean Elgar is putting on a strong show at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

While the host nations have reduced the total they need to win the second Test, Indian bowlers are for now just helping them inch closer towards victory.

Among them is India lead bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who has given away 59 runs in 15 overs and has not taken a wicket yet. In fact, his overs had five wides with an economy of 3.90.

Seeing the way Bumrah has underperformed has got netizens riled up and even taken to Twitter to slam him.

As for the clash, majority of the Day 4 was washed out due to rain. BCCI also revealed that a total of 34 overs would be bowled.

South Africa skipper Dean Elgar (64 off 162) and Temba Bavuma (01 off 03) have been on the crease and they need 59 runs to win. As for the Men in Blue, they need to pick seven wickets to win the 2nd Test and the series, but it looks like the Proteas side are looking to draw the game.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.