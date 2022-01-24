Twitterati slam Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli for hypocrisy regarding Vamika's viral pictures

Anushka Sharma was seen carrying her daughter Vamika in her hands, and Virat Kohli celebrated his half-century against South Africa on Sunday, dedicating his knock to his daughter. Kohli even did a cradling celebration, however, Vamika's pictures were caught on camera by the broadcasters.

Kohli and Anushka had earlier asked for privacy regarding their daughter, they had asked media publications to not publish pictures of their daughter. The couple themselves retained from sharing Vamika's pictures on social media.

However, for the first time, Vamika's face was seen on camera, and after Vamika's pictures went viral all over the social media, 'Virushka' posted a statement on their respective social media handles, requesting their fans not to share Vamika's pictures online.

"Hi guys! We realise that our daughter’s images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn’t know that the camera was on us. Our stance and request on the matter stays the same. We would really appreciate if Vamika’s images are not clicked/published for reasons we have explained earlier," wrote Anushka on her Instagram story. The same statement was also shared by Virat.

Meanwhile, netizens on Twitter have slammed the power couple for hypocrisy, pointing out that there's a high chance Anushka and Vamika would get captured on the camera if they came to cheer up Virat.

While some fans called out Virat and Anushka for creating an issue, others posted hilarious memes regarding the whole fiasco.

Here is how Twitterati reacted to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's statement regarding Vamika's viral pics:

.@imVkohli @AnushkaSharma, you're behaving like immature parents. Who told you to visit cricket stadium with Vamika? Aur chalo gaye bhi toh Anushka, who asked you to stand up and cheer for Kohli's half-century with Vamika facing camera? Its not cameraman or fans fault. Grow up. — Tejan Shrivastava (@RealBeingTeJan) January 24, 2022

Scene with cameraman after vamika click pic.twitter.com/vOTAut4F3m — (@SuryaEdwardSta1) January 24, 2022