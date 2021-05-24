Twitterati shocked after seeing MS Dhoni's new look that has gone VIRAL on social media

MS Dhoni

Almost 20 days later, the fans have finally got a glimpse of the Chennai Super Kings skipper and former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Dhoni's new look has surfaced on social media after it was shared by his superfan on Instagram, however, the look has left the fans in shock as they couldn't recognise him at the first glance.

In the picture, the 39-year old wicket-keeper batsman is seen with his dogs in a red t-shirt with salt and pepper hair and a gray beard. At first, the fans couldn't believe that it was Dhoni himself.

After the 2021 edition of the IPL was suspended mid-season due to a rise in the COVID-19 cases, the cricketers returned to their homes to be with their families and loved ones amid the destructive second wave of the coronavirus in India. While many believed that it was Dhoni's swansong in the IPL, the CSK CEO has said that Dhoni still wants to play in the IPL even after the 2021 edition.

Now that they finally got a glimpse of him, the fans were finding it hard to believe that it was him and thought that it was his old look from the previous year when he had kept a gray beard. The fans also didn't miss a fine detail of one of the dogs on the roof of his farmhouse.

Here are some of the reactions:

Even I Thought But Realized That Hairstyle Of Mahi Was On 2020 — Nithish Msdian (@thebrainofmsd) May 23, 2021