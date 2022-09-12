Search icon
Twitterati furious after Sanju Samson's exclusion from India's T20I World Cup squad, call it 'injustice'

On Monday, BCCI announced Team India's squad for the upcoming T20I World Cup, and Sanju Samson didn't make the cut, after which fans were furious.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 06:46 PM IST

BCCI on Monday announced India's T20I World Cup squad with Rohit Sharma set to lead having KL Rahul as his deputy. As far as the absentees are concerned, Sanju Samson headlines the list of players who failed to make the cut, alongside Avesh Khan and Ishan Kishan among others. 

Fans on Twitter reacted furiously as they wanted Samson to be named at least in the standby players' list, but the Karnataka batsman has been overshadowed in recent months. 

Despite having led Rajasthan Royals to the final of IPL 2022, the wicketkeeper-batsman has been used sparingly, and he has on some occasions failed to make the chances given to him count. 

Nonetheless, fans cried foul as some claimed BCCI did 'Injustice' to Samson, while others said that he 'deserved' to be on the side. 

Check how fans reacted after Sanju Samson's exclusion from T20I World Cup squad:

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin have managed to find themselves a spot in the standby list and the main roster respectively. 

Ravindra Jadeja was already ruled out for the T20I World Cup given his recent knee surgery, whereas Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik have been included as the two specialist wicketkeepers in the team. 

