Twitterati furious after Sanju Samson's exclusion from India's T20I World Cup squad, call it 'injustice'

Sanju Samson's exclusion from T20I World Cup squad made netizens furious

BCCI on Monday announced India's T20I World Cup squad with Rohit Sharma set to lead having KL Rahul as his deputy. As far as the absentees are concerned, Sanju Samson headlines the list of players who failed to make the cut, alongside Avesh Khan and Ishan Kishan among others.

Fans on Twitter reacted furiously as they wanted Samson to be named at least in the standby players' list, but the Karnataka batsman has been overshadowed in recent months.

Despite having led Rajasthan Royals to the final of IPL 2022, the wicketkeeper-batsman has been used sparingly, and he has on some occasions failed to make the chances given to him count.

Nonetheless, fans cried foul as some claimed BCCI did 'Injustice' to Samson, while others said that he 'deserved' to be on the side.

Check how fans reacted after Sanju Samson's exclusion from T20I World Cup squad:

Why BCCI everytime does injustice to Sanju Samson? He deserves to be in the T20 World Cup squad instead of Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik.#SanjuSamson#T20WorldCup2022#T20wc2022pic.twitter.com/oSivVqoMSb — Cricket Videos (@Crickket__Video) September 12, 2022

Sanju Samson's career is destroyed by BCCI politics. His batting looks effortless & dangerous when he is on song. BCCI is going to lose the service of a big player.#SanjuSamson#T20WorldCup#T20WorldCup2022#T20wc2022pic.twitter.com/Umynwhd7NL September 12, 2022

Being Sanju Samson fan is the toughest task nowadays



The only reason is @BCCI



Don't you guys think that he deserved pic.twitter.com/ByeUZlXdjE — Rockstar MK (@RockstarMK11) September 12, 2022

Sanju Samson has more shots than any other Indian batsman for Australian condition. Pace, bounce, cut, pull, he can win you games in Australian conditions - Ravi Shasthri pic.twitter.com/8saBhrfiJ6 — Mr. Ravanan (@Brutu24) September 12, 2022

Sanju Samson -

• Can handle middle order,

• Can find boundaries easily,

• Can remove pressure when team's chasing big total,

• Will stand on trust if given surity,

• Will help IND by playing with a healthy SR and will finish games for IND.#SanjuSamson#SanjuSamsonforT20WC pic.twitter.com/GmVYfHvdyB — Aaradhya Prajapati (@Aaradhya_2003) September 12, 2022

Sanju Samson to BCCI for not selecting him in the world cup pic.twitter.com/pcqhi55L9a September 12, 2022

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin have managed to find themselves a spot in the standby list and the main roster respectively.

Ravindra Jadeja was already ruled out for the T20I World Cup given his recent knee surgery, whereas Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik have been included as the two specialist wicketkeepers in the team.