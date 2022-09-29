Twitter user asks Amit Mishra for Rs 300 to take girlfriend on date, cricketer sends Rs 500 instead

Amit Mishra obliges to fan's request, send Rs 500

Former India spinner Amit Mishra won the internet with his kind gesture toward a fan who has asked the cricketer to send Rs 300 so that the Twitter user could take his girlfriend out on a date. Instead, Mishra sent Rs 500 and shared a screenshot of his transaction wishing the fan well.

Even though he was a crucial cog for the Men in Blue during his playing days, Mishra's popularity has skyrocketed to another level ever since he started sharing witty takes on his Twitter handle.

The spin wizard with his kind gesture made the day of one of the Twitter users.

On Wednesday, Suresh Raina took a stunning flying catch during the semifinal of Road Safety World Series 2022. Raina, who is plying his trade for India Legends, dismissed Australia Legends' Ben Dunk.

Bhai @imraina, can I borrow your Time Machine? It’s mesmerising to see you field like old times. https://t.co/5YIvJAKELW — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) September 29, 2022

Reacting to Raina's blinder of a catch, Mishra retweeted the video, as he requested his compatriot to borrow his time machine since Raina had turned back the years. He was a reliable fielder during his peak years as well.

Reacting to Mishra's tweet for Raina, one user requested the spinner to send Rs 300 so that he can go out on a date with his girlfriend. He would then go on to share his UPI details, and while many thought about the whole incident as a fluke, Mishra really ended up sending Rs 500 to the fan.

"Done all the best for your date," wrote the ex-India spinner tweeting a screenshot of the completed transaction.

Meanwhile, the match between India Legends and Australia Legends was interrupted by rain in Raipur and thus it had to be postponed until Thursday.

The match resumed and Shane Watson's side were able to score 171/5 in their respective 20 overs.