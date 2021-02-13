Twitter starts playing the rhyming game as England play Ollie, Olly and Ali, Foakes and Stokes but no Woakes

Same names in the same line-up of a team don't come as a surprise since it happens more often than not especially for teams like England, Australia, New Zealand. However, similar-sounding names with different spellings have started featuring in the line-ups for the teams and it became a fun talking point for the cricket fans on Saturday when the England side announced their XI for the second Test against India in Chennai.

England made four changes to their Xi from the first Test as they brought in off-spinning all-rounder Moeen Ali, pacers Stuart Broad and Olly Stone and the wicket-keeper Ben Foakes.

England have Ollie Pope, already in their line-up, as they added another Olly in form of Stone and Moeen Ali too. As for the other names, they already had Ben Stokes in the line-up, they added Ben Foakes but no Chris Woakes as he was the one to have missed out from the 12-man team.

Twitterati started playing the rhyming game as one of the users suggested that England had two Doms (Sibley and Bess) and one Ollie (Pope), they dropped Bess and picked Stone, so now they had two Oll(y)ies and one Dom. Many other users started using words like blokes, choke, joke, etc. rhyming with the names of Stokes, Foakes and Woakes.

The pacer Stone made an immediate impact after being named in the XI as a nip-backer from him crashed into Shubman Gill's pads who misjudged the ball completely and shouldered his arms.

Here are some of the hilarious reactions:

But you have Ollie, Olly and Ali instead — Chini (@ChiniZyaada) February 13, 2021

No Bumraaaah But will India have the last Huraahhh#IndVsEng https://t.co/Ied152e57I — Sumukh Herlekar (@sumukh_herlekar) February 13, 2021

Okay one more from me: “Get ready Folks, It’s just Stokes & Foakes, No sign of Woakes, So flourish us with Strokes” #pass #INDvENG https://t.co/jaFF2vJgTP — Revanth Boda (@amRevanthBoda) February 13, 2021

Now let’s hope our blokes don’t choke! — Rashmi M (@JavaPhile26) February 13, 2021

Hopefully none of them drops a Dollie — Larry Leprechaun (@LarryLeprechau) February 13, 2021

And 2 Bens. — Aanand Vasu (@aanandvasu) February 13, 2021