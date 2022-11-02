Search icon
“SKY has no limit”- Twitter showers praise as Suryakumar Yadav overtakes Mohammad Rizwan to become No.1 T20I batter

SKY stormed to the top of the T20I rankings for batters after collecting 863 points thanks to a sensational run in the shortest format of the game.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 02:37 PM IST

Suryakumar Yadav- File Photo

Suryakumar Yadav has risen to the top of the ICC T20I batter rankings with 863 points after scoring back-to-back half-centuries in the T20 World Cup.

Suryakumar Yadav has surpassed Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan to become the world's top T20I batter. Suryakumar is the leading run-scorer in T20 Internationals this year and has already made an impression at Australia's T20 World Cup.

Suryakumar Yadav had made his debut in T20I series against England in India back in 2021. Earlier this year, he hit his first T20I hundred against England. In the T20 World Cup, Suryakumar Yadav has already hit two half-centuries against the Netherlands and South Africa.

Suryakyumar Yadav stormed to the top of the T20I rankings for batters after collecting 863 points thanks to a sensational run in the shortest format of the game. Before India's match against Bangladesh, he had played 37 T20Is and scored 1179 runs including 1 hundred and 11 fifties at an average of 40.65 at a strike rate of 177.02.

Fans have started to call Surya the Best T20I batter of the current times.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Suryakumar Yadav rising to No.1 Position:

 

READ| India’s Suryakumar Yadav beats Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan to become No 1 T20I batsman

