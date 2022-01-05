Twitter reacts to Lucknow IPL team's social media debut as they ask fans to suggest official name for IPL

IPL 2022 is going to be a lot more fun as two more teams are gearing up to be part of the cash-rich league from next season onwards. RP-Sanjiv Goenka owned franchise won the bid for the Lucknow franchise, as they offered a staggering Rs 7,090 cr against the BCCI's base price of Rs 2000 cr.

Backed by the CVC group, Ahmedabad's franchise will also join the IPL, however, neither of the two new teams have yet got their official names as many technicalities remain still to be ironed out.

That being said, the Lucknow IPL franchise made its debut on Twitter on Tuesday as they asked their fanbase to suggest an official name for the franchise.

Once the announcement was made, many Twitter users flocked to the post and suggested various interesting names for the Lucknow franchise.

From Lucknow Lions to Lucknow Strikers, fans poured in various suggestions for the franchise.

Here are some of the best picks from fans suggestions on Twitter:

This One Will Be Amazing pic.twitter.com/ptHSMXePxp January 5, 2022

Hope you'll like this :) pic.twitter.com/8u5QSEoACE — Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) January 4, 2022

Welcome the Real Kings of Ipl , Making IPL more Royal. Presenting the King in the North :-

'Lucknow Lions' pic.twitter.com/v7EtvzPFWM — Kilvish (@Apollyon_6_6) January 4, 2022

Apart from making the announcement regarding the name, the Lucknow franchise also made a couple of tweets, informing the fans that Andy Flower will be taking over as the head coach of the franchise.

Meanwhile, it is being speculated that the Lucknow franchise will play their games at the the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, that is among the best stadiums in India, and has a top-class drainage system, along with a seating capacity of 55,000.