'Khawaja mere khawaja, Dil main samajaa': Twitter hails Australian batter as he completes twin tons in Ashes

How does one make a comeback to Test cricket - with a bang - and Usman Khawaja is doing a very good job at that after he smashed 137 in the first innings and followed it up with another century in the Ashes series Down under. The twin ton by Khawaja has helped extend Australia's dominance over England on Day 4 of the fourth Ashes Test.

The Australian left-hander was in imperious form as he thrashed the English bowlers all across the park at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). He brought up his second hundred of the Test -- his 10th overall in the longest format of the game - scoring at a strike rate of more than 75.

Seeing the man, who hadn't played a Test since the 2019 Ashes tour of England and is currently in form, had been showered by praises by netizens.

What a dream come back for @Uz_Khawaja Brilliant twin centuries #AUSvENG#Ashes — Shahbaz Ahmed Bhandari (@iamShebu) January 8, 2022

Usman Khawaja take a bow! A comeback for the ages — Karan Bhatia (@sonofsardar4) January 8, 2022

As for the clash, Khawaja came in to bat after Australia had lost their top three -- Marcus Harris, David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne -- for just 68 runs. Steve Smith too fell soon and that had boosted England's hope of an improbable comeback.

However, Khawaja along with young lad Cameron Green slashed all of England's hopes with a brilliant partnership for the fifth wicket. The latter himself also notched a half-century as the duo put on a partnership of over 150 runs.

The Aussies had declared after they scored 265 runs on the board and lost six wickets with Khawaja not out at 101. England have been set a target of 388, with 15 overs to play before stumps on Day 4 and then 98 on the fifth and final day.