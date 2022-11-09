Twitter erupts with memes as Babar Azam-Mohammad Rizwan silence critics with century stand against New Zealand

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan

Brilliant fielding and bowling performance from the Men in Green restricted New Zealand to a below par 152/4 after 20 overs. Daryl Mitchell played the starring knock with 53* off 35 balls with skipper Williamson making 46 off 42 balls.

Coming to the Pakistani chase, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan took on the New Zealand bowlers from the word go as the duo added 55 runs in the powerplay overs. Babar Azam was dropped by Devon Conway when he was on a duck and he made sure to make full use of it before losing his wicket to Trent Boult in the 12th over and after scoring 53 runs.

Babar Azam scored 49 runs in total before this innings in this world cup and he was heavily criticized for it but his century stand with Mohammad Rizwan silenced many and Netizens had a field day. They shared some hilarious memes about their partnership. Check them out.

Coming to the match, Chasing a target of 153 runs, the partnership of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan seems to be enough to take Pakistan ahead to the finals as as we type, Pakistani team has lost just 1 wicket and have scored 112 runs. They require 41 runs in 37 deliveries to win the match.