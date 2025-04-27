MI vs LSG, IPL 2025: The return of Mayank Yadav was a significant positive for LSG, as the pace sensation made his comeback to competitive cricket after a lengthy injury layoff.

Rohit Sharma made a stylish return to form in the last two matches of IPL 2025 for Mumbai Indians, scoring 76* and 70 against Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, respectively. However, his electrifying start did not translate into a big score when MI faced Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai on Sunday. He fell on just his fifth delivery to Mayank Yadav, the Indian pace sensation who returned to cricket after a six-month absence.

Rohit began his innings by smashing the first two deliveries for huge sixes on the leg side, both off Mayank. However, Mayank's variation in pace proved effective, ultimately leading to Rohit's dismissal. Despite being hit for two sixes in the same over, Mayank maintained his composure and bowled a slower short ball wide outside off. Rohit, attempting to guide the ball fine, mistimed his shot, resulting in a catch to Prince Yadav at short third man. Rohit departed for just 12 runs off five deliveries.

These 2 back to back Pull Shots. pic.twitter.com/H7wpETDILN — (@ImHydro45) April 27, 2025

In the match, Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and chose to bowl first against Mumbai Indians. The return of Mayank Yadav was a significant positive for LSG, as the pace sensation made his comeback to competitive cricket after a lengthy injury layoff. This match marked his first appearance in any form of cricket since the T20I series against Bangladesh in October 2024.

The Hardik Pandya-led team made two changes to their lineup for their IPL match against LSG at their home ground. New Zealand's white-ball captain, Mitchell Santner, and spinner Vignesh Puthur were omitted from the squad and replaced by Corbin Bosch and Karn Sharma.

Although Bosch is making his IPL debut, Sharma last played for the team in their previous match against SRH. Unfortunately, Sharma sustained an injury during that game and was unable to continue bowling. Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is a key player, along with Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Raj Angad Bawa, and Satyanarayan Raju.

LSG also made changes to their lineup, with Mayank Yadav coming in for Shardul Thakur, and David Miller being a key player for them.

Also read| 'Pura boeing jahaaz...': Wasim Akram recalls how Shah Rukh Khan fulfilled a special request for tired KKR players