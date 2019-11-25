Headlines

Cricket

'Tweaking my bowling grip helped immensely': Umesh Yadav on his success during India's Day-Night Test match

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav's fifer in the Day-Night Test against Bangladesh helped India win by an innings and 36 runs. 

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 25, 2019, 07:45 PM IST

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav's fifer in the Day-Night Test against Bangladesh helped India win by an innings and 36 runs. 

Talking about his recent success, the India speedster said tweaking the bowling grip helped him achieve better control and more consistency.

“Tweaking my bowling grip helped immensely,” Yadav said during a conversation with India opener Rohit Sharma on ‘bcci.tv’.

“My grip was different earlier so one or two balls would swing while a couple of them would either get deflected from the legs or run down the leg side for boundaries as byes. So it was difficult to control with this grip.

“So I spoke to my coaches and also while discussing within ourselves, I felt when I hold the ball properly, I have more control and chances of moving the ball. So my outswinger became consistent and I could also throw in a few inswingers after making that change,” Yadav said who finished with match figures of 8/81.

Fellow pacer Ishant Sharma too claimed five wickets in Bangladesh’s first innings and four in the second. Ishant said that changing his wrist position helped him create angles which made life difficult for batsmen.

“I created angles in my bowling on the basis of my wrist position. If I come round the wicket to the left-hander, it would be more difficult for the batsman,” Ishant said.

“Before that, I used to bowl but I couldn’t get the edge because it would land on the off stump and would go out. Now, I bowl at the stumps, so it becomes difficult for the batsman.”

