Headlines

SA vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Van der Dussen shines as South Africa beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets

India and US to team up to produce infantry armoured vehicle: US Defence Secretary Austin

'Let's not become Delhi': Bombay HC reduces time for bursting firecrackers during Diwali from 3 to 2 hrs

This Bollywood star sells two lavish Mumbai apartments for Rs 15.25 crore; details here

'TV pe baith ke bolna....': Babar Azam responds to criticism amidst World Cup 2023

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

SA vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Van der Dussen shines as South Africa beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets

'TV pe baith ke bolna....': Babar Azam responds to criticism amidst World Cup 2023

National Education Day 2023: Why is it celebrated on November 11?

Cricket teams suspended by ICC

7 Bollywood stars with biggest Diwali hits

Top 7 romantic novels to read

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Huge rift between Bigg Boss 17’s new ‘love-birds’ as Abhishek Kumar calls Khanzaadi fake: ‘Tumne mera dil…’

Before Aishwarya Sharma, these Bigg Boss contestants were called ‘vamps’ in Salman Khan’s reality show

This actress who made debut at 14 in National Award-winning film, worked with Sanjay Dutt, lived in chawl for 25 years

HomeCricket

Cricket

'TV pe baith ke bolna....': Babar Azam responds to criticism amidst World Cup 2023

Azam has found himself at the center of controversy following their humiliating eight-wicket loss to Afghanistan.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 09:47 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In response to critics who have questioned his leadership abilities, Pakistan captain Babar Azam fired back on Friday, stating that it is effortless for people to express their opinions on television. He firmly asserted that his captaincy has had no negative impact on his performance in the Cricket World Cup 2023. 

Azam has found himself at the center of controversy following their humiliating eight-wicket loss to Afghanistan and their failure to defend a score of 271 against South Africa, despite reducing them to 260/9. Prominent former captains, such as Moin Khan and Shoaib Malik, have openly criticized Babar's captaincy on air, suggesting that the weight of leadership has adversely affected his batting.

"It's very easy to give opinion on TV. If someone wishes to offer advice, they are welcome to call me directly, my number is known to everyone," Babar said, referring to the criticism.

Malik argued that Babar excelled as a batsman but fell short as a leader. However, this claim warrants further examination to fully understand the dynamics of his performance in both roles.

"The guy who is most responsible is the captain," Malik had said.

Moin expressed his opinion that Babar should take a leaf out of the book of Indian batsman Virat Kohli, who has become more dedicated to his batting since stepping down as captain.

"He would have been better playing as a batsman than leading this team. Look at Kohli," said Moin.

Babar remained resolute, asserting that the criticisms had never impacted his performance.

"I have been captaining my team for the last three years and I have never felt this way. It's just because I have not performed the way I should have in the World Cup, that's why people are saying that I am under pressure.

"I don't think I was under any pressure or felt any different because of this. I try to give my best in the field during the fielding. During batting, I think about how I should make runs and make the team win," he said.

In the face of a relentless onslaught of questions from Pakistani journalists, including inquiries about the potential relinquishment of his captaincy, Babar displayed unwavering resolve and composure, skillfully navigating the situation.

"I have no idea what decisions you are talking about. The decisions we make here, regarding selections of players -- are the decision of the coaches and the captain.

"We go with the best combination of conditions and situations. Sometimes we have succeeded and sometimes we haven't." "About the captaincy -- as I said, once we go back to Pakistan or after this match, we will see what happens. But right now, I am not focusing on this, my focus is on the next match."

READ| World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Cricket suspended by ICC board with immediate effect, check details

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Oh God, stop!': Netizens react after Mannara calls Khanzaadi 'characterless', uses foul words for Ankita Lokhande

ICC ODI Player Rankings: Mohammad Siraj regains his crown as No1 ranked ODI bowler

The Archies trailer: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor fight capitalism in 60s' Riverdale in Zoya Akhtar film

This star's debut film earned over Rs 1000 crore, is India's highest paid actress, not Alia, Deepika, got angry due to..

Viral video: Man's chilling underwater cuddle with massive anaconda scares internet, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE