'TV hai sabke pas...': Suryakumar Yadav urges fans not to ask for match tickets and 'enjoy from home'

After Virat Kohli, the middle-order batsman of Team India, Suryakumar Yadav, has politely requested fans to refrain from asking for tickets to the 2023 World Cup. In a light-hearted manner, the right-handed batter took to his official Instagram story, urging fans to enjoy the highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash on Saturday in Ahmedabad from the comfort of their own homes.

A few weeks ago, Kohli also made it clear on his Instagram story that he would not be able to fulfill any requests for World Cup tickets. As the India-Pakistan clash in Ahmedabad draws near, fans have flocked in large numbers in hopes of securing tickets.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar wrote in his Instagram story: "Bhailog ghar pe acche acche Tv hain sabke, enjoy karo aur AC mein baithke match dekho. No more ticket requests pls."

The Indian cricket team have an impressive 7-0 record against Pakistan in the 50-over World Cup. This makes them the clear favorites going into their upcoming match. Led by the talented Rohit Sharma, India has been performing exceptionally well in their previous victories and should feel confident about their chances of defeating Babar Azam's team.

However, the Pakistani team has also been successful in their first two matches. They even achieved a remarkable feat by chasing down a massive total of 345 runs against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad. This incredible victory was made possible by outstanding centuries from Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique, despite a shaky start from their top-order batsmen.

As the Pakistani team prepares to play in Ahmedabad for the first time, it will be intriguing to observe how they adapt to the unfamiliar conditions.

