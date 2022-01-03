Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'Tumse na ho payega': Netizens slam Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane for repeated failures with bat

The pair of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane failed to live up to the fans expectations yet again, as some fans took to Twitter to slam the duo.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 03, 2022, 04:18 PM IST

'Tumse na ho payega': Netizens slam Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane for repeated failures with bat

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are clearly not enjoying a good run of form with the bat. The same could be said about many other Indian batsmen as well, although Pujara and Rahane have been very disappointing to watch. Many cricket fans subsequently, took to Twitter to slam the duo for their continuous failures with the bat. 

Struggles of the Indian batsmen were quite visible as the bowlers bailed out India in the first Test versus South Africa, however, the home team have begun the second Test really well. 

The Indian pair of Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul began steadily once again, although Marco Jansen scalped Agarwal's wicket for 27 runs. Later, Duanne Olivier, brought into the side, in the place of Wiaan Mulder, wreaked havoc as he dismissed the pair of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane cheaply. 

Pujara got out for 3 runs after facing 33 balls and in the very next delivery Olivier made Rahane walk, he couldn't even open his account, and got dismissed for a golden duck. 

The pair of them underperformed in the first Test as well, which got the netizens talking on Twitter as various users slammed the duo of Pujara and Rahane. Some users even called for Pujara to opt for retirement. 

This is how the netizens reacted to Pujara and Rahane's dismissals:

 

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.