'Tumse na ho payega': Netizens slam Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane for repeated failures with bat

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are clearly not enjoying a good run of form with the bat. The same could be said about many other Indian batsmen as well, although Pujara and Rahane have been very disappointing to watch. Many cricket fans subsequently, took to Twitter to slam the duo for their continuous failures with the bat.

Struggles of the Indian batsmen were quite visible as the bowlers bailed out India in the first Test versus South Africa, however, the home team have begun the second Test really well.

The Indian pair of Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul began steadily once again, although Marco Jansen scalped Agarwal's wicket for 27 runs. Later, Duanne Olivier, brought into the side, in the place of Wiaan Mulder, wreaked havoc as he dismissed the pair of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane cheaply.

Pujara got out for 3 runs after facing 33 balls and in the very next delivery Olivier made Rahane walk, he couldn't even open his account, and got dismissed for a golden duck.

The pair of them underperformed in the first Test as well, which got the netizens talking on Twitter as various users slammed the duo of Pujara and Rahane. Some users even called for Pujara to opt for retirement.

This is how the netizens reacted to Pujara and Rahane's dismissals:

Pujara and Rahane in test team pic.twitter.com/dlfHrzzo4S — A (@AppeFizzz) January 3, 2022

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane has failed to perform on a consistent basis since 2020. Failures after Failures.



Whole India to Them:#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/wuZclzRPBU January 3, 2022

Imdian Fans when Rahane & Pujara are at the crease #INDvsSA #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/gZjoxblv4S — Rishabh shah (@Pun_Intended___) January 3, 2022

If this helps us to get rid of Pujara and Rahane pic.twitter.com/381PpChqo7 — JD (@secretcatIover) January 3, 2022

Thank You Ajinkya Rahane and Thank You Cheteshwar Pujara



BFFs Should Retire Together pic.twitter.com/POmsOIKB7T — Dr Khushboo (@khushbookadri) January 3, 2022

@BCCI Please throw these 2 non performers from team now, enough is enough @ajinkyarahane88 @cheteshwar1 are they both in Indian team on tourist visas? Shameless January 3, 2022