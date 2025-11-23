'Tumhara kaam hai hatana': Shreyas Iyer loses cool as security staff click selfies with him at hotel, video goes viral

Shreyas Iyer reportedly lost his cool at a hotel after security staff began clicking selfies with him without permission. The unexpected intrusion left the India batter visibly annoyed, sparking debate online about privacy and boundaries for public figures.

Shreyas Iyer, who is currently sidelined due to a serious injury, has found himself in the limelight for an unexpected reason. A video featuring the Indian cricketer reprimanding a security staff member for requesting a selfie while he was surrounded by fans has gone viral on social media, igniting a renewed discussion on player safety and the professionalism expected of star athletes.

In the footage, Iyer is seen navigating through a packed area with fans closing in around him. Rather than clearing the way, one of the security personnel seemingly behaves like a fan and asks the cricketer for a selfie. An irritated Iyer quickly retorts, “Bhai tumhara kaam hai hatana,” reminding the guard that his responsibility was to manage the crowd, not contribute to the chaos.

It is worth noting that Iyer was at the birthday celebration of his Punjab Kings teammate, Shashank Singh, alongside team owner Preity Zinta.

This brief interaction has been widely circulated on social media, with the audio clip gaining as much attention as the visuals. The video highlights the limited space Iyer had to maneuver as fans reached out from close proximity, emphasizing how quickly such situations can escalate if security measures are not properly enforced.

The timing of this incident adds another dimension to the discussion. Shreyas Iyer is currently out of play due to a spleen laceration he sustained during India’s recent ODI match in Sydney against Australia. He incurred the injury after a misstep while attempting to catch a ball in the outfield, which led to him being removed from the game without returning to play.

Follow-up scans indicated internal bleeding and a ruptured spleen, necessitating immediate surgery. The right-handed batter is now in recovery and, as it stands, is anticipated to be sidelined for at least four months of competitive cricket as he aims to regain full fitness.

Also read| IND vs SA, 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Senuran Muthusamy, Marco Jansen power South Africa to dominant 489; India 9/0 at stumps