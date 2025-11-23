FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return as India announce squad for ODI series against South Africa; KL Rahul named captain

Google Nano Banana Pro becomes talk of the internet for solving maths in user’s handwriting: 'Life saving'

India beat Nepal by 7 wickets to clinch first-ever Women's blind T20 World Cup title

Centre's BIG clarification after row erupts over Chandigarh Bill: 'Proposal only to...'

Pakistani Media's Propaganda Exposed: French navy debunks false claims of Rafale jets shot down, operation sindoor

What is Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill? What does it mean for Chandigarh? Know here

Watch: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil and World Cup team dance to ‘Uyi Amma’ at Smriti Mandhana’s sangeet night

'Tumhara kaam hai hatana': Shreyas Iyer loses cool as security staff click selfies with him at hotel, video goes viral

Smriti Mandhana's father falls ill, wedding with Palash Muchhal postponed indefinitely, confirms her manager

IND vs SA, 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Senuran Muthusamy, Marco Jansen power South Africa to dominant 489; India 9/0 at stumps

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return as India announce squad for ODI series against South Africa; KL Rahul named captain

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return as India announce squad for ODI series against

Google Nano Banana Pro becomes talk of the internet for solving maths in user’s handwriting: 'Life saving'

Google Nano Banana Pro becomes talk of the internet for solving maths in user’s

India beat Nepal by 7 wickets to clinch first-ever Women's blind T20 World Cup title

India beat Nepal by 7 wickets to clinch first-ever Women's blind T20 World Cup

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dining With The Kapoors: With Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, will THESE next-gen kids take ahead Raj Kapoor's legacy?

Dining With The Kapoors: Will THESE next-gen kids take ahead Raj Kapoor's legacy

Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr's dance with Ranveer Singh, to Janhvi, Shahid's performances, a look at billionaire's sangeet

Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr dance with Ranveer Si

5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony that will melt your heart; See pics here

5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony...

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'Tumhara kaam hai hatana': Shreyas Iyer loses cool as security staff click selfies with him at hotel, video goes viral

Shreyas Iyer reportedly lost his cool at a hotel after security staff began clicking selfies with him without permission. The unexpected intrusion left the India batter visibly annoyed, sparking debate online about privacy and boundaries for public figures.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 23, 2025, 04:59 PM IST

'Tumhara kaam hai hatana': Shreyas Iyer loses cool as security staff click selfies with him at hotel, video goes viral
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Shreyas Iyer, who is currently sidelined due to a serious injury, has found himself in the limelight for an unexpected reason. A video featuring the Indian cricketer reprimanding a security staff member for requesting a selfie while he was surrounded by fans has gone viral on social media, igniting a renewed discussion on player safety and the professionalism expected of star athletes.

In the footage, Iyer is seen navigating through a packed area with fans closing in around him. Rather than clearing the way, one of the security personnel seemingly behaves like a fan and asks the cricketer for a selfie. An irritated Iyer quickly retorts, “Bhai tumhara kaam hai hatana,” reminding the guard that his responsibility was to manage the crowd, not contribute to the chaos.

It is worth noting that Iyer was at the birthday celebration of his Punjab Kings teammate, Shashank Singh, alongside team owner Preity Zinta.

This brief interaction has been widely circulated on social media, with the audio clip gaining as much attention as the visuals. The video highlights the limited space Iyer had to maneuver as fans reached out from close proximity, emphasizing how quickly such situations can escalate if security measures are not properly enforced.

The timing of this incident adds another dimension to the discussion. Shreyas Iyer is currently out of play due to a spleen laceration he sustained during India’s recent ODI match in Sydney against Australia. He incurred the injury after a misstep while attempting to catch a ball in the outfield, which led to him being removed from the game without returning to play.

Follow-up scans indicated internal bleeding and a ruptured spleen, necessitating immediate surgery. The right-handed batter is now in recovery and, as it stands, is anticipated to be sidelined for at least four months of competitive cricket as he aims to regain full fitness.

Also read| IND vs SA, 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Senuran Muthusamy, Marco Jansen power South Africa to dominant 489; India 9/0 at stumps

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return as India announce squad for ODI series against South Africa; KL Rahul named captain
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return as India announce squad for ODI series against
Google Nano Banana Pro becomes talk of the internet for solving maths in user’s handwriting: 'Life saving'
Google Nano Banana Pro becomes talk of the internet for solving maths in user’s
India beat Nepal by 7 wickets to clinch first-ever Women's blind T20 World Cup title
India beat Nepal by 7 wickets to clinch first-ever Women's blind T20 World Cup
Centre's BIG clarification after row erupts over Chandigarh Bill: 'Proposal only to...'
Centre's BIG clarification amid Chandigarh Bill row: 'Proposal only to...'
Pakistani Media's Propaganda Exposed: French navy debunks false claims of Rafale jets shot down, operation sindoor
Pakistani Media's Propaganda Exposed: French navy debunks false claims of Rafale
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dining With The Kapoors: With Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, will THESE next-gen kids take ahead Raj Kapoor's legacy?
Dining With The Kapoors: Will THESE next-gen kids take ahead Raj Kapoor's legacy
Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr's dance with Ranveer Singh, to Janhvi, Shahid's performances, a look at billionaire's sangeet
Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr dance with Ranveer Si
5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony that will melt your heart; See pics here
5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony...
From Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaardt: Players to watch out for in WPL 2026 mega auction
From Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaardt: Players to watch out for in WPL 2026 mega
In pics: Raj Kapoor's Rs 100-crore Deonar Cottage featured in Netflix's Dining With The Kapoors, now owned by this conglomerate
In pics: Raj Kapoor's Rs 100-crore Deonar Cottage aka RK Cottage
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE