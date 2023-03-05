Search icon
'Tum Virat ki bohot tareef karte ho..': Star bowler makes big claim about Kohli, says this about Sachin Tendulkar

There is no denying the fact that Kohli has several fans in Pakistan too and one such supporter of the Indian star is former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 09:03 AM IST

File photo

Former India skipper Virat Kohli returned to form in 2022 after going through a lean patch for several months. Kohli even took a break from cricket for a month during his bad form but he returned with a bang and had scored heavily in Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup last year.

Kohli played a superb innings against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup and his unbeaten 82 off 53 balls helped India beat Pakistan. There is no denying the fact that Kohli has several fans in Pakistan too and one such supporter of the Indian star is former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar.

Shoaib has now opened up behind his support for Kohli and also mentioned legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar as he compared Kohli and Tendulkar.

 “See, I believe Sachin Tendulkar is the best batsman in the world. But as a captain, he was lost. He left the captaincy himself. I was talking to one of my friends about Virat Kohli and we were discussing the same thing. He was lost and when he works on his mind, he will perform. When his mind became free, he ruled the T20 World Cup,” said Akhtar on Bol News.

“You also need to look that almost 40 centuries from Kohli came in run chases. Log kehte hain tum Virat ki bohot tareef karte ho, main kehta hu kaise naa karu? (People tell me that you praise Virat Kohli a lot. I just say, why shouldn't i do that?) During one stage, India used to win because of Virat's hundreds,” Akhtar further said.

