'Tum sabke liye mai akela hi kaafi hoon': Virender Sehwag's hilarious banter with Pakistan's Wasim, Waqar, Shoaib

In a recent behind-the-scenes glimpse of the upcoming DP World ILT20, cricket enthusiasts were treated to a display of wit and banter as legendary cricketers Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram, Harbhajan Singh, Shoaib Akhtar, and Virender Sehwag united on the commentary panel, announced by ZEE Entertainment.

In a recent behind-the-scenes glimpse of the upcoming DP World ILT20, cricket enthusiasts were treated to a display of wit and banter as legendary cricketers Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram, Harbhajan Singh, Shoaib Akhtar, and Virender Sehwag united on the commentary panel, announced by ZEE Entertainment.

The highlight of the banter-filled video was undoubtedly the roaring laughter triggered by Virender Sehwag's cheeky proclamation, "Tum sabke liye mai akela hi kaafi hoon" (I am enough for all of you). The charismatic former Indian opener left his fellow commentators in splits with his signature humor and quick wit.

The camaraderie among these cricketing greats promises to add an extra layer of entertainment to the DP World ILT20 season. Fans can expect not only expert insights into the game but also a generous dose of laughter and friendly banter that these legends are renowned for.

Cricket enthusiasts in India can catch the ILT20 2024 season on Zee’s 10 linear TV channels: &Pictures, &Pictures HD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Anmol Cinema, Zee Zest, Zee Ganga, Zee Cinemalu HD, &Flix, &Flix HD, and Zee Zest HD, and the OTT platform - ZEE5.

As cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the tournament, the banter video has sparked excitement, setting the stage for a memorable and entertaining commentary experience. With this star-studded lineup, DP World ILT20 is not just about thrilling matches on the field but promises to be a riot of laughter off the field as well.