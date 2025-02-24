Javed Akhtar shared an appreciation post for Virat Kohli for his match-winning innings against Pakistan. However, the post went viral as a section of netizens put communal remarks in the comment section, following which the veteran lyricist slammed the trolls.

Veteran lyricist and songwriter Javed Akhtar has been a vocal voice publicly for expressing his opinion on social matters. On Sunday, the legendary lyricist shared an appreciation post on his X handle for Virat Kohli, for his match-winning knock against Inda's arch-rivals Pakistan. However, his post instantly went viral after a section of netizens spewed communal remarks in the comment section. Known for hitting back at trolls, Javed Akhtar openly slammed some of these social media users in the same post.

Javed Akhtar's appreciation post for Virat Kohli

Celebrating Team India's magnificent victory over Pakistan courtesy Virat Kohli, Javed Akhtar wrote, ''Virat Kohli, Zindabad, we are very proud of you.'' Reacting to his post, one user commented, ''Javed, Babar ka baap Kohli hai, bolo, Jai Shree Ram.'' Slamming him, Javed replied, ''Maen to sirf yeh kahoonga ke tum eik neech insaan ho aur neech hi marogay. Tum kya jano desh prem kya hota hai.''

Another netizen commented, ''Aaj suraj kaha se nikla. Andar se dukh hoga apko to.'' In reply, Javed wrote, ''Beta jab tumhare baap dada angrez ke jootay chaat rahe thay tab mere aazadi ke liye jai aur kala paani mein thay . Meri ragon mein desh premion ka khoon hai aur tumhari ragon mein angrez ke naukaron ka khoon hai. Iss anter ko bhoolo nahin.''

Virat Kohli , zindabad. !!! . We all are so so so proud of you !!! February 23, 2025

Ind vs Pak CT2025 clash

The fifth game in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 was played between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and elected to bat first against the Men in Blue. Pakistan were bowled out for just 241 runs, which was easily chased by Rohit Sharma-led team in the 43rd over. This was Pakistan's second loss in the tournament and now the chances of them progressing to the semis are quite low. On the other hand, the Men in Blue are almost through to the next round as they won both of their games convincingly.