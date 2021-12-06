'Tum idhar aa jao’: Virat Kohli mocks umpire during 2nd Test between India-New Zealand - WATCH

Team India skipper VIrat Kohli on Sunday (December 5) took a dig at unpire during the second Test against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and offered to do the umpiring himself. Kohli, who was fielding at the slips, mocked the umpire after he made a mistake. The comments of Kohli's were caught by the stump mic and the vide has now gone viral on social media.

Kohli made the remarks after a Kiwi batter Ross Taylor missed a skiddy delivery and the ball went to the boundary after wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha alos missed it. The umpire felt that the ball hit the ball and signaled it as runs and the decision left Kohli totally confused and that's when he made the comments.

"Ye kya karte hain yaar ye log yaar… Main udhar aajata hu tum idhar aajao (What are these guys doing. Let me come there and you come here),” Kohli said.

It is to be noted that Kohli was given LBW by third umpire in the first innings when the replays clearly showed that the bat had hit the ball. Since that decision, Kohli is angry at the umpires.