'Tula maanla re': Virat Kohli expresses happiness after Shardul Thakur’s heroic innings in Cuttack
India's innings against the West Indies in the third and final ODI saw Shardul Thakur emerge as a hard-hitting batsman.
Virat Kohli and Shardul Thakur , Twitter
The bowler shocked everyone with his six-ball 17, which played a major role in guiding India to victory.
The innings from Thakur comprised of two fours and one six. One of the boundaries even earned praises from skipper Virat Kohli.
The lower-order batsman had slammed Sheldon Cottrell for a brilliant four through the mid-wicket region and Kohli was seen celebrating in the dugout.
WATCH:
Virat Kohli is all pumped up after watching Shardul's terrific hitting #INDvWI #FriendsTurnFoes #MenInBlue #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/E3mstt5X8D— Hotstar Canada (@hotstarcanada) December 22, 2019
Not just that, the captain even tweeted a message for Thakur in Marathi. Kohli wrote, “Tula maanla re Thakur”, which translates to “hats off to you Thakur”.
Tula maanla re Thakur @imShard pic.twitter.com/fw9z3dZ8Zi— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 23, 2019
Kohli too smashed 85 to help India pull off a nervous chase of 316 to win the ODI series by four wickets.
“Having done it so many times, you obviously have a bit more calmness and you understand how the dew is playing and all you need is a short partnership,” said Kohli, who was named man of the match.
“It was outstanding to see others finishing the game. I had a nervous look when I walked back, but when I watched ‘Jaddu’ (Jadeja) he looked very confident.”