'Tu bewakoof nahi, main...': Ex-CSK star shares heated MS Dhoni moment on Bigg Boss 19 - Watch

Former Chennai Super Kings bowler Deepak Chahar shared a story about an incident in which MS Dhoni lost his temper with him during an IPL match, calling him foolish for relying on him to perform, as Chahar made his appearance on the well-known reality TV show Big Boss.

Chahar recounted a moment from an IPL 2019 match between CSK and PBKS held in Chennai. Batting first, Chennai scored 160 runs for the loss of 3 wickets, leaving PBKS needing 39 runs from the last 12 balls in their chase.

Chahar was assigned to bowl the 19th over but had a disastrous start, delivering a no-ball on his first ball and conceding five runs. He followed that up with another no-ball while a well-set Sarfaraz Khan was at the crease.

Chahar remembered how Dhoni became frustrated and reprimanded him for his repeated errors.

“I was bowling in the death for the first time in that match. Sarfaraz Khan was batting. We had planned what to bowl to him. Sarfaraz plays the scoop shot. So if you bowl a slower ball to him, it is difficult to hit," Chahar said.

“So I bowled a leg-cutter outside the leg stump. My leg got stuck, and it was a full toss. The match was tense. It was a no-ball and went for a boundary as well. I thought the plan was right, but the execution was wrong," Chahar added.

“I thought my death bowling career was done. Mahi bhai came and he told me things in anger. He said, ‘Tu bewakoof nahi, main bewakoof hoon‘ (You are not stupid, I am stupid)," Chahar said.

CSK ultimately secured a 22-run victory over Punjab, with the prominent Indian pacer ending with bowling figures of 1 wicket for 40 runs in his four overs. Chahar was released by Chennai prior to the IPL 2025 mega auction and subsequently signed by their rivals, the Mumbai Indians.

Meanwhile, CSK has officially clarified the uncertainty surrounding MS Dhoni's future. Despite earlier questions regarding his participation in the 2026 season, the franchise has decided to retain him ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Last season, after Ruturaj Gaikwad sustained an injury and was sidelined following five matches, MS Dhoni took over the leadership for the remainder of the tournament. However, he batted lower in the order, accumulating only 196 runs across 13 innings, with an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17.

With CSK having acquired Sanju Samson, who also plays as a wicketkeeper-batter, it will be interesting to see what role Dhoni will assume in the upcoming season.

