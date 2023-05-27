'Tu bada dedh shaana banta hai': When MS Dhoni scolded CSK star pacer for bowling two beamers in IPL

MS Dhoni (File Photo)

Deepak Chahar, the talented pacer of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), shares a special bond with his captain, the legendary MS Dhoni. Together, they have achieved remarkable success in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, there have been moments when Chahar has faltered in his bowling, and Dhoni has had to reprimand him.

One such instance occurred during an IPL game when Chahar was asked to bowl at the death overs due to an injury to Dwayne Bravo. Unfortunately, he ended up bowling two full tosses above the waist-height, which did not please Dhoni. The captain took a subtle dig at the young pacer in his own unique way.

Recently, on the popular show Breakfast with Champions, Deepak Chahar opened up about this incident.

"The first ball I tried a slower one, but it ended up being a full toss and my ankle was caught up a bit. So I thought it won’t happen again and tried the same delivery. However, it became two full tosses and then he (Dhoni) came to me and said ‘Vaise to tu bada dedh shaana banta hai. Sab pata hai tujhe. Yaha pe ye kya geeli ball ke saath phek raha hai? (You claim to know everything then why are you bowling like this with the wet ball)’.

"My head was down and all I was thinking was that my death bowling career is over since I bowled two beamers. But then I conceded just 5 runs in the next 5 balls and then he hugged me after the game. We are very close and he pampers me a lot."

Deepak Chahar also shared an incident from this season where he was met with boos from fans. The reason? They mistook him for MS Dhoni, assuming he was going to bat before the legendary cricketer. Chahar recounted the experience, stating that it was a bit disheartening to be met with such a negative reaction from the crowd.

"When you bowl second, there isn’t much time to warm up. Jaddu was playing in the middle when I wore pads and came out to warm up for bowling. After seeing me, the audience started hooting. I was like ‘I am not going next. Are you crazy?’ They thought whether I would be able to do it as only two-three balls were remaining. I said don’t worry and stood there quietly. I didn’t even look around thinking they would abuse me."

Deepak Chahar, a skilled cricketer, has already secured two titles with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and is now on the brink of clinching a third. If CSK manages to defeat the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final on Sunday, May 28, Chahar will add another impressive achievement to his already impressive career.

