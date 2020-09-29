TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Frankfurt Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for TCP vs FCC in ECS T10 Frankfurt
TCP vs FCC Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Frankfurt Cricket Club Dream11 Team Player List, TCP Dream11 Team Player List, FCC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Frankfurt Cricket Club Head to Head.
TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Frankfurt Cricket Club , Twitter
Dream11 Prediction: TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Frankfurt Cricket Club - ECS T10-Frankfurt 2020
TCP vs FCC Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Frankfurt Cricket Club in ECS T10-Frankfurt 2020 match today, September 29.
TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Frankfurt Cricket Club (TCP vs FCC) Dream11
Wicketkeeper – Wamaq Syed
Batsmen – Mahmood Babar, Zeeshan Nasar, Alim Al Razy
Allrounders – Sahil Hussein, Hasan Nauman, Shehzad Joyia
Bowlers – Akmal Ahmad, Qasair Ilyas, Barkat Ali, Alishan Mohmand
TCP vs FCC My Dream11 Team
Wamaq Syed, Mahmood Babar, Zeeshan Nasar, Alim Al Razy (VC), Sahil Hussein, Hasan Nauman, Shehzad Joyia (C), Akmal Ahmad, Qasair Ilyas, Barkat Ali, Alishan Mohmand
TCP vs FCC Probable Playing11
TSV Cricket Pfungstadt: Zeshan Atif, Muhammad Habib, Farrakh Shehzad Joyia, Arsalan Javed, Suleman Ahmad, Samar Ahmad Khan, Khalid Mahmood Babar, Zeeshan Nasar, Akmal Ahmad, Qasair Ilyas, Barkat Ali
Frankfurt Cricket Club: Wamaq Syed, Alishan Mohmand, Alim Al Razy, Naqash Naveed, Farhan Mahmood, Yasin Shir, Ayub Pasha, Hashim Zia Ullah, Iqbal Muhammad, Sahil Hussein, Hasan Nauman