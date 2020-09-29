Trending#

TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Frankfurt Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for TCP vs FCC in ECS T10 Frankfurt

TCP vs FCC Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Frankfurt Cricket Club Dream11 Team Player List, TCP Dream11 Team Player List, FCC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Frankfurt Cricket Club Head to Head.


TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Frankfurt Cricket Club

TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Frankfurt Cricket Club , Twitter

Updated: Sep 29, 2020, 03:47 PM IST

Dream11 Prediction: TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Frankfurt Cricket Club - ECS T10-Frankfurt 2020

TCP vs FCC Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Frankfurt Cricket Club in ECS T10-Frankfurt 2020 match today, September 29.

 

TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Frankfurt Cricket Club (TCP vs FCC) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Wamaq Syed

Batsmen – Mahmood Babar, Zeeshan Nasar, Alim Al Razy

Allrounders – Sahil Hussein, Hasan Nauman, Shehzad Joyia

Bowlers – Akmal Ahmad, Qasair Ilyas, Barkat Ali, Alishan Mohmand

TCP vs FCC My Dream11 Team 

Wamaq Syed, Mahmood Babar, Zeeshan Nasar, Alim Al Razy (VC), Sahil Hussein, Hasan Nauman, Shehzad Joyia (C), Akmal Ahmad, Qasair Ilyas, Barkat Ali, Alishan Mohmand

TCP vs FCC Probable Playing11

TSV Cricket Pfungstadt: Zeshan Atif, Muhammad Habib, Farrakh Shehzad Joyia, Arsalan Javed, Suleman Ahmad, Samar Ahmad Khan, Khalid Mahmood Babar, Zeeshan Nasar, Akmal Ahmad, Qasair Ilyas, Barkat Ali

Frankfurt Cricket Club: Wamaq Syed, Alishan Mohmand, Alim Al Razy, Naqash Naveed, Farhan Mahmood, Yasin Shir, Ayub Pasha, Hashim Zia Ullah, Iqbal Muhammad, Sahil Hussein, Hasan Nauman