TSK vs MINY: Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran's knocks help MI New York storm into finals of MLC 2025, know their next opponent

In The Challenger game of the Major League Cricket 2025, MI New York defeated Texas Super Kings by 7 wickets to reach the finals of the tournament.

Kieron Pollard, who serves as the batting coach for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), played his part as a player for MI New York (MINY) in the Challengers game of the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025. MINY defeated Texas Super Kings (TSK) by 7 wickets, courtesy of Pollard's 47-run delivery off just 22 balls. With this win, MINY has also stormed into the finals of MLC 2025.

Deets about TSK vs MINY match

Batting first TSK posted 166 runs on board in 20 overs. Chasing 167, MI New York's innings got off to a shaky start. Quinton de Kock and Michael Bracewell departed early, both failing to reach double figures within the first seven overs. The scoreboard read 43 when Bracewell fell, thanks largely to Monank Patel's efforts, though he laboured at a strike rate of around 120. Nicholas Pooran, who joined Monank after Bracewell's dismissal, also struggled for fluency early on.

By the time Monank was dismissed for a fighting 49 off 39 balls in the 13th over, MI New York had only reached 83. Pollard came to the crease and faced his first delivery from Noor Ahmad and dispatched it 100 metres straight down the ground, a warning shot that signalled the momentum shift to come. Despite his fireworks, TSK managed to hold their ground until the 16th over, with the required rate still at a steep 12.5.

The rest of the chase was a formality. Pooran sealed the win with his third six, finishing unbeaten on 52 off 36, while Pollard walked off with 47 off 22, his late blitz proving the difference.

Who will MINY face in MLC 2025 Final?

MI New York, who had only managed three wins from ten league matches and had to battle through the Eliminator and Qualifier 2, had now secured their place in the final, where they will face Washington Freedom.