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'Trying to attack Arshdeep': Sunil Gavaskar slams Shamar Joseph’s on-field antics following West Indies win in 4th T20I

Sunil Gavaskar criticised Shamar Joseph's on-field antics after the West Indies defeated India in the 4th T20I. The cricket legend accused the pacer of trying to “attack” Arshdeep Singh, sparking debate over the incident as the visitors celebrated a crucial victory in the series.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 15, 2026, 12:28 PM IST

'Trying to attack Arshdeep': Sunil Gavaskar slams Shamar Joseph’s on-field antics following West Indies win in 4th T20I
Joseph's antics left Sunil Gavaskar fuming. (Credit: X)
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Legendary former India captain Sunil Gavaskar launched a scathing critique of West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph's conduct during the 4th T20I clash in Hyderabad on Wednesday, condemning his unsporting behavior. The incident unfolded when Joseph's bouncer struck India's lower-order batsman Arshdeep Singh on the shoulder, causing him considerable pain. Despite battling through the injury, Arshdeep persisted with his innings as India chased 30 runs from the final delivery. Even India's captain Shreyas Iyer implored Arshdeep to retire hurt and exit the field immediately, but the determined pacer refused.

Gavaskar's frustration boiled over in the commentary box as he condemned Joseph's tactics. The batting icon criticized the West Indies pacer for deliberately targeting Arshdeep rather than focusing on the exposed stumps, which presented an easy opportunity.

"He is aiming at him," Gavaskar was heard saying on air. "Why attack the batter when the stumps are right there?"

Arshdeep's resilience eventually gave way after narrowly escaping a second impact. He was forced to retire hurt with 5 runs to his name as West Indies secured a 24-run victory to equalize the series.

Arshdeep's injury could prove catastrophic for India's prospects if he remains unavailable for the series-deciding encounter in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Iyer said, “It all started with bowling. I think we didn't execute our line lengths well, and at the end of the day, chasing 250, you have to go in a certain pattern when you're coming and chasing. So I like the approach when we were chasing, but we were unfortunate we couldn't execute our plans in bowling, and that's where we fell a bit short," he added.

Iyer acknowledged West Indies' superior execution. Iyer noted that the team had implemented its strategies effectively and benefited from favorable pitch conditions. He remarked, “The ball was bouncing, and they also used the field well. Their execution was spot-on.” Iyer said the team's approach would remain the same going forward. He said there was no need to overthink the bowling. "We will focus only on executing our plans properly."

West Indies skipper Shai Hope remained unbeaten on 102, marking his second century across the five-match series. Hope reflected that his team's total was respectable given the challenging conditions at Uppal Stadium. He noted the pitch played slower than anticipated.

He said, “I honestly felt it was a decent score because the surface, it was actually holding a bit more than we thought initially. We felt as though the pitch would probably come on a bit better. But I found that with the new ball, some balls were kicking up a lot more and then some were staying down as well. So it's a bit too pacey to start and then obviously with the spinners and the quicks in the back end, it was a little bit more difficult to hit through the line. So I felt as though 240 plus was a decent score.”

Keemo Paul's exceptional five-wicket haul for 41 runs proved decisive in derailing India's chase. Paul attributed the West Indies bowlers' success to their disciplined execution and astute pitch awareness.

Also read| WATCH: Prince William pulls off stunning big hit against Sourav Ganguly outside Buckingham Palace

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