'Try doing that to Viv Richards': Akash Deep schooled by Michael Atherton, Ravi Shastri over Ben Duckett send-off

Akash Deep celebrated the wicket by putting his arm around Duckett's shoulder, grinning, and seeming to mutter a few words.

Akash Deep, the Indian fast bowler, has made headlines for his impressive performances during the five-match Test series against England. His recent friendly gesture towards England opener Ben Duckett has sparked discussions among fans and analysts alike. Many former cricketers and commentators have expressed that Akash Deep should have refrained from such actions, particularly in a competitive series.

After taking Duckett's wicket, Akash Deep embraced him by wrapping his arms around the opener's shoulder. Duckett responded positively to the gesture, but critics argue that bowlers should avoid such "friendly" displays following a dismissal. They contend that a bowler's amicable demeanor could lead to misunderstandings or heighten tensions, implying that it crosses an unwritten boundary in a sport that is typically non-contact.

"Can you imagine doing that to Viv Richards? I mean to anyone. I would've hated that if a bowler put his arm around me, having just dismissed me. Stay out of the way," said former England captain Atherton said on Sky Sports.

"If Athers had put his arm around me, I would've said 'get out of the way,' Athers!" replied former India head coach Ravi Shastri with a laugh.

"It's a serious point. It seemed good-natured and I like to give cricketers maximum leeway because it's an emotional, passionate game. I like to see them get stuck in. I don't like the match referees getting involved but it's a non-contact sport. Something like that can end in a problem. I think the match referee has to stamp that out," Atherton added.

Shastri also indicated that the situation might have deteriorated if Duckett had responded in another way.

"There can be no physical contact. Another player (apart from Duckett), with a fiesty temperament, would have done something different, which he would have regretted. It is watched by millions. The match referee will be forced to take action because of the rule book," Shastri concluded.

The event has ignited a discussion regarding the delicate balance between competitive enthusiasm and crossing the line in cricket. Many concur that although passion is appreciated, any physical interaction following a dismissal is typically viewed negatively and may be interpreted as disrespectful or confrontational.

Also read| IND vs ENG: Nightwatchman Akash Deep repeats Amit Mishra’s 2011 magic with stunning fifty at The Oval