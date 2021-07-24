TRT vs SOB The Hundred Men's 2021 Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave match

Trent Rockets and Southern Bravo will meet in the third match of the Men’s Hundred at Nottingham on July 24.

The Rockets have a lethal batting unit with the likes of Alex Hales, D'Arcy Short, and Dawid Malan and Rashid Khan's presence will strengthen them more.

For the Brave, a lot will depend on the left-handed Devon Conway and James Vince at the top of the batting order. About their bowling, Jofra Archer and Chris Jordan are expected to play critical roles.

Dream11 Prediction – Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave – The Hundred Men's competition 3rd match in Nottingham

Wicketkeepers: Alex Davies

Batters: Alex Hales, James Vince, Devon Conway, Dawid Malan

All-rounders: Samit Patel, Lewis Gregory, Colin de Grandhomme

Bowlers: Merchant de Lange, George Garton, Rashid Khan

TRT vs SOB Probable Playing XIs

Trent Rockets: Alex Hales, D'Arcy Short, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Tom Moores (wk), Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Lewis Gregory, Rashid Khan, Samuel Cook, and Marchant de Lange

Southern Brave: Devon Conway, James Vince, Alex Davies (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Liam Dawson, Ross Whiteley, Jofra Archer, Craig Overton, Danny Briggs, Chris Jordan, and George Garton

Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave My Dream11 Playing XI

Alex Davies, Alex Hales (C), James Vince, Devon Conway (VC), Dawid Malan, Samit Patel, Lewis Gregory, Colin de Grandhomme, Merchant de Lange, George Garton, Rashid Khan

Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave Match Details

The match begins at 7 PM IST and will take place at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on July 24. The match will be live-streamed on the Fancode app in India.

Squads

Trent Rockets: Joe Root, Rashid Khan, Alex Hales, Matt Carter, Dawid Malan, Tom Moores, Steven Mullaney, Ben Cox, Lewis Gregory, D'Arcy Short, Luke Wood, Luke Wright, Samit Patel, Timm van der Gugten, Sam Cook, Marchant de Lange

Southern Brave: Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Delray Rawlins, James Vince, Alex Davies, Max Waller, Craig Overton, Ross Whiteley, Danny Briggs, Devon Conway, Quinton de Kock, Jake Lintott, Colin de Grandhomme.