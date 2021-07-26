TRT vs NOS The Hundred Men's 2021 Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers match

Trent Rockets had a splendid start to their campaign in The Hundred with an easy won over the Southern Brave owing to an all-rounder performance. Marchant de Langer registered the first fifer of the competition while the left-handed duo of Dawid Malan and D'Arcy Short made the chase look easy.

Northern Superchargers, on the other hand, lost a high-scoring thriller against the Welsh Fire and would be looking to make amends in their skipper Ben Stokes' final game before he joins England team for the five-match Test series against India.

Dream11 Prediction – Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers – The Hundred Men's competition 7th match in Nottingham

TRT vs NOS Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers

Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Tom Moores

Batters: Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Harry Brook

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Lewis Gregory

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Marchant de Lange, David Willey, Adil Rashid

TRT vs NOS Probable Playing XIs

Trent Rockets: D'Arcy Short, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Tom Moores(w), Lewis Gregory(c), Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Rashid Khan, Luke Wood, Marchant de Lange

Northern Superchargers: Adam Lyth, Chris Lynn, Ben Stokes(c), Harry Brook, David Willey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, John Simpson(w), Brydon Carse, Matty Potts, Adil Rashid, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers My Dream11 Playing XI

Tom Moores, Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(vc), Lewis Gregory, Rashid Khan(c), Marchant de Lange, David Willey, Adil Rashid

Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers Match Details

The match begins at 11 PM IST and will take place at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on July 26. The match will be live-streamed on the Fancode app in India.

Squads

Trent Rockets: D Arcy Short, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Tom Moores(w), Lewis Gregory(c), Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Rashid Khan, Luke Wood, Marchant de Lange, Luke Wright, Ben Cox, Timm van der Gugten, Matthew Carter, Samuel Cook

Northern Superchargers: Adam Lyth, Chris Lynn, Ben Stokes(c), Harry Brook, David Willey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, John Simpson(w), Brydon Carse, Matty Potts, Adil Rashid, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Faf du Plessis, Ben Raine, Matthew Fisher, Callum Parkinson, Jordan Thompson