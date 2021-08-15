TRT vs MNR The Hundred Men's 2021 Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals

Trent Rockets and Manchester Originals will meet for the 29th clash of The Hundred in Nottingham on Sunday.

Trent Rockets are currently placed third with four wins from seven games. They have crashed to three defeats in their last four games but still are in a good position to finish in the top four.

As for Manchester Originals, they won just two games and with two washouts, have six points to their name. They are placed sixth in the table, and their chances of a top-four finish look grim.

Dream11 Prediction – Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals – The Hundred Men's competition

Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt

Batters: Dawid Malan, D'arcy Short, Alex Hales, Colin Munro

All-rounders: Carlos Brathwaite, Samit Patel

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Matthew Carter, Steven Finn, and Tom Hartley

TRT vs MNR Probable Playing XIs

Trent Rockets: Lewis Gregory (c), D’Arcy Short, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Tom Moores (wk), Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney, Rashid Khan, Matthew Carter, Marchant de Lange, Samuel Cook.

Manchester Originals: Carlos Brathwaite (c), Philip Salt (wk), Joe Clarke, Colin Munro, Colin Ackermann, Tom Lammonby, Calvin Harrison, Lockie Ferguson, Tom Hartley, Steven Finn, Matthew Parkinson.

Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, D'arcy Short, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Samit Patel, Rashid Khan (VC), Matthew Carter, Steven Finn, and Tom Hartley

Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals Match Details

The match begins at 11:30 PM IST and will take place at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Saturday, August 15. The match will be live-streamed on the Fancode app in India.

Squads

Manchester Originals: Philip Salt(w), Joe Clarke, Colin Munro, Colin Ackermann, Tom Lammonby, Carlos Brathwaite(c), Calvin Harrison, Tom Hartley, Lockie Ferguson, Steven Finn, Matthew Parkinson, Richard Gleeson, Jamie Overton, Sam Hain, Fred Klaassen

Trent Rockets: D Arcy Short, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Lewis Gregory(c), Tom Moores(w), Rashid Khan, Matthew Carter, Marchant de Lange, Samuel Cook, Timm van der Gugten, Ben Cox, Luke Wright, Sonny Baker