Trouble for Suryakumar Yadav as ICC launches investigation over India captain’s post-match remarks following Pakistan complaint

Following India's victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup, captain Suryakumar Yadav's remarks have triggered an ICC review due to a complaint lodged by the PCB.

India's captain, Suryakumar Yadav, has become embroiled in controversy after the International Cricket Council (ICC) acknowledged the remarks he made following India's victory over Pakistan during the group stage of the Asia Cup on September 14. The ICC has confirmed that it is examining a complaint lodged by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and a formal hearing could be forthcoming.

As per the email, Richardson mentioned that after reviewing all the evidence and statements provided by the PCB, Suryakumar's comments were considered to have potentially damaged the sport's reputation, necessitating charges against the Indian captain.

"The ICC has asked me to handle two reports lodged by the Pakistan Cricket Board regarding comments made by your captain, Suryakumar Yadav, during the presentation and post-match press conference after the India vs Pakistan match on September 14 2025. After examining the full reports and reviewing the evidence, I have concluded that a charge should be brought against Suryakumar Yadav for conduct that brings the game into dispute by making inappropriate comments, which are detrimental to the interest of the game," the email reportedly said.

Richardson also mentioned that Suryakumar will have the chance to either accept the charge or undergo a formal hearing, which will involve the ICC match referee, a representative from BCCI, a representative from PCB, and Suryakumar himself.

Following India's triumph against Pakistan on September 14, Suryakumar dedicated the victory to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and conveyed his support for the armed forces.

“Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity... Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery,” he said during the post-match presentation.

The current scenario intensifies the escalating friction between the two cricket boards, as both parties have lodged grievances during the Asia Cup. Recently, India submitted an official protest regarding the on-field behavior of Pakistani players Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan, while the PCB has raised its apprehensions about what it perceives as politically motivated remarks.

A ruling from the ICC is anticipated shortly, with a potential hearing that may lead to disciplinary actions against the Indian captain.

